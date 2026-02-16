On Saturday, 14 February 2026, Ashley Ogle shared pictures of her baby, Kenzo-Lu, sparking curiosity and conversation among South Africans

Fans compare photos of Sweet Guluva and baby Kenzo-Lu. Image: sweet_guluva, ash_leythebrand

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Ashley Ogle sent South Africans spinning after she shared adorable photos of her baby on Valentine’s Day.

The post quickly turned into a guessing game. Several South Africans speculated that her ex-boyfriend, Sweet Guluva, is the father of Ashley Ogle’s baby boy. Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva, has neither confirmed nor denied that he is the father of his ex-girlfriend’s son.

The situation escalated when a blogger shared a post comparing Sweet Guluva’s baby photo with the picture of Ashley Ogle’s son, Kenzo-Lu.

Sweet Guluva's baby photo surfaces after Ashley Ogle reveals her son

On Sunday, 15 February 2026, Big Brother Mzansi blogger lifeafterbbmzansi shared a side-by-side collage. The post compared a photo of Sweet Guluva as a baby with a recent picture of baby Kenzo-Lu.

Without mentioning Sweet Guluva directly, the blogger cheekily suggested that the resemblance between him and baby Kenzo was hard to ignore, joking that Ashley’s genes seemed to have clocked out. The post was captioned:

“Not Ashley’s genes leaving the chat! Joang? 🤣🤣They didn’t even try!”

SA compares Sweet Guluva's baby photo to Kenzo-Lu

While the blogger did not mention Sweet Guluva’s name, social media users were quick to piece two and two together in the comments. Several others cautioned people against tagging Sweet Guluva and his family on baby Kenzo’s Instagram page out of respect for Ashley Ogle.

Here are some of the comments:

luckyifyim remarked:

“Very cute baby, here's hoping he inherits his mom's brains. Ashley, you are doing great, mama.”

khosified7 shared:

“His father ran so that he could fly. I guess he is proud of his son, wherever he is, that the family tradition goes on.”

beyond.za replied:

“Baby Kenzo is fighting for his mom. 🥺 He’s like, ‘Don’t worry, mommy, no DNA needed.’”

fenmbacares suggested:

“Those of you tagging the Zwane family on Baby K’s page, please stop it. He is Kenzo Ogle until his mother says otherwise. Stop tagging them.”

annie_dinma advised:

“Let this be the last time you all are going to mention that THING'S name under Ashley's post. IT has moved on. IT has a new makoti that its fans gifted 3k as a welcome home gift.”

mabuza.nombuso asked:

“Why are you guys concluding iyndaba eningahlangene nazo?”

Fans weighed in on a photo collage of Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle’s baby boy. Image: sweet_guluva

Sweet Guluva seemingly soft-launches new girlfriend

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sweet Guluva appeared to introduce his new girlfriend days after his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Ogle, gave birth to a baby boy.

On Saturday, 7 February 2026, Sweet Guluva shared several Instagram stories of himself and his new lady on a date in Mpumalanga. Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some guessing the woman’s identity, others offering relationship advice, and some questioning his behaviour.

