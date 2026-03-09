An Australian woman reflects on the surprising realities she experienced after moving to South Africa with her family

The woman explained how everyday things she once took for granted in Australia suddenly became unpredictable

The experience changed how she views basic services and daily life, while also sharing the reason behind moving to Mzansi

After relocating to South Africa at a young age, the woman discovered a very different reality from what she knew growing up in Australia. From unexpected water cuts to past load-shedding challenges, the experience gave her a new perspective on gratitude, resilience and the unique lifestyle many South Africans navigate every day.

An Australian woman living in South Africa shared some of the surprising realities she faced after relocating to the country more than a decade ago. TikTok user @louisamacqueen00 posted the video on 24 February 2026 from Johannesburg, reflecting on the differences between life in Australia and South Africa.She also showed a bathtub filled with water, explaining that it was a backup during water cuts. She said that growing up in Australia, she had always had access to water and electricity without interruption and never imagined needing to prepare for shortages.

Moving to South Africa at the age of 18 changed her perspective. She explained that while she loves raising her children in the country because of the community, lifestyle and natural beauty, dealing with infrastructure challenges such as water outages and past load-shedding periods was something she had to learn to navigate.

Australian expat reflects on life in SA

User @louisamacqueen00 added that her family is fortunate to have solar power and backup systems, but acknowledged that many South Africans often go without basic services for longer periods. Her reflection ended on a note of gratitude, saying the experience helped her appreciate the life they have built in South Africa and the perspective the country has given her.

In a separate video, she addressed the question she has been receiving frequently about when she plans to move back to Australia and why she continues to live in South Africa if she misses home so much. She explained that many people are genuinely curious because the story is usually the other way around, with South Africans moving to Australia rather than Australians choosing to stay in South Africa.

She shared that while her husband’s work initially influenced their move, the family has grown to genuinely love their life in the country. She also highlighted the lifestyle, including the open skies, outdoor living, and the space their children have to grow up. Although she admitted that every country has its challenges and that she deeply misses Australia and her family, she emphasised that it is possible to feel both grateful and homesick at the same time.

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Cobie Freysen asked:

“When did you post this? Because there hasn’t been loadshedding since 2024. 😳😳😳”

No nickname wrote:

“We South Africans don’t complain.”

Brett asked:

“Why would you leave Australia to move to South Africa? I left South Africa when I was 17 and moved to Australia. As a coloured South African, I love Australia.”

Bd4047 wrote:

“I’m confused. Loadshedding in March 2026? Where?”

Taz_Law asked:

“Is your husband South African? There is another lady I follow who moved from Australia to South Africa, but she said it was 20 years ago.”

Ledi tm asked:

“Loadshedding in 2026?”

Khano wrote:

“We haven’t had loadshedding in years, though?”

Denise George asked:

“Where is this and what year is it? We haven’t had loadshedding since 2022. We are in Cape Town. 🤔”

A Solution solver asked:

“Australia is becoming the new Canada. Is that why you left?”

Nurse Cate wrote:

“For moms willing to move to Canada for work, reach out. I am a single mom, and I know the struggle.”

