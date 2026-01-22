Kristi Fourie, a South African living in Canada, showed why she planned on staying in the country

She revealed an establishment that captured her heart, which catered to several groups of people

Online users had nothing bad to say about the establishment that was located in British Columbia

A South African woman shared why she wanted to stay in Canada. Images: @kristi.fourie

Source: Instagram

A young South African woman living in Vancouver, Canada, hopped onto social media to tell the world why she had no plans of returning home. Her reason may have given specific groups of people a reason to travel to the North American country.

Budding content creator Kristi Fourie took to Instagram on 29 November 2025, sharing that the reason for her eagerness to stay in Canada was because of Turf: a coffee shop, retail store, and fitness studio all in one place.

"On top of that, it's like a co-working space. They have Wi-Fi and outlets. Never in my life have I seen anything like this coffee shop. Turf, I love you. You are literally keeping me in the country. I'm sorry, South Africa. This place is just too cool."

Watch the Instagram reel here as posted on Kristi's account.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Turf is located in the Canadian province of British Columbia. Images: @kristi.fourie

Source: Instagram

Canada's Turf intrigues social media users

A few members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express their opinions about the establishment and Kristi's plans not to return to South Africa.

Turf wrote to the young woman:

"Love having you in the community."

@jessstellick agreed with Kristi's take on Turf and added in the comment section:

"The best ever."

@coffeecrazeenews wanted the caffeine lover on the next flight home and shared under the post:

"Never. Come back, Kristi."

3 Other stories about coffee establishments

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young South African man worked as a barista on the street at his small coffee stall.

reported that a young South African man worked as a barista on the street at his small coffee stall. A local woman in her 20s received applause from the internet after she opened a café in one of the most dangerous townships in Gauteng.

A man revealed to social media users that he had to close his coffee shop to follow his dreams. His story touched South Africans.

Source: Briefly News