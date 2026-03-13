Musa Mseleku has been on top of the world following his wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's radio interview

His reactions to the interview served as comedic relief for many fans, with his latest post seemingly shading those he claims were upset that MaKhumalo still chose him even after everything they had been through

Fans and followers were in stitches at the famous polygamist's post, gathering in the comment section to praise his marriage despite the challenges it has endured

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Musa Mseleku weighed in on Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo’s viral interview. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku has been beaming with pride following his wife Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's viral interview.

During her discussion on 8 March 2026 on TruFM, the reality TV star and businesswoman said, given the chance to remarry, she would choose her husband and polygamy over again and had no interest in trying anything or anyone else.

The discussion reached the ears of loyal viewers, who've witnessed her marriage face several obstacles over the years and still managed to rise above them. Among the listeners was Musa Mseleku himself, who seemed flattered by his wife's words.

In his latest Instagram post on 13 March, the famous polygamist alluded to the people he believes were against his marriage to MaKhumalo, claiming they were upset by her decision to stay with him.

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"Kuthiwa uphoxe abaningi (Apparently, you upset many) when you said even in the next life you will still marry me."

The post featured a throwback photo of the couple in happier times, closely embracing one another as they both smiled at the camera.

Musa Mseleku claims Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo’s decision to stay with him upset many people. Images: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

While it's clear that MaKhumalo is going nowhere, her decision to stay does not take away from many fans' pleas for her to "choose herself" after enduring constant humiliation on national television.

Recently, Mseleku's controversial remarks about his wife's fertility sparked outrage, with many viewers and critics condemning his words as hurtful and unforgivable.

As the couple navigates a tense period in their marriage, they have a small community of supporters in their corner who gathered in the comment section to celebrate their love and wish them renewed hope.

See Musa Mseleku's post below.

Musa Mseleku's post met with positive reactions

Fans and followers were not only hysterical with laughter, but also recognised that despite the tense moments in their marriage, they did not give up on one another. Read some of the comments below.

nokukhanyaa__ laughed:

"Babakhe, what is this caption?"

nelisiwengcobo29 said:

"Like many of us, MaKhumalo loves her husband. They are just going through a difficult time like many of us in our relationships."

ntando_luya joked:

"Okay, babakhe, we'll stay out of your business."

phiwe_manata slammed Musa Mseleku:

"She loves but you are too blind to see it, you see her as competition, her success intimidates you. You'd rather insult her in order for you to feel manly and supreme."

lisabahle weighed in:

"I’m not disappointed, knowing how marriage works, I knew there was no way MaKhumalo would just PACK and go, I kept saying this to all my comments. But you have LOST the true version of her and it will take years for you to get it back, Mthombeni. Maybe if you can try speaking less on your diaries, then maybe things would change. My advice to you would be to FIX your marriage OFF screen."

Penuel Mlotshwa calls out Musa Mseleku

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Penuel Mlotshwa's post, calling Musa Mseleku out on his behaviour.

The podcaster expressed disappointment at Mseleku's remarks about one of his wives, saying they were unforgivable.

Source: Briefly News