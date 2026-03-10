Despite urgent requests from fans to leave her polygamous husband, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo said she is not going anywhere

This, after the reality TV star and her husband, Musa Mseleku, were involved in several heated standoffs in the recent episodes of their reality show, Uthando Nesthembu

MaKhumalo argued that she was not prepared to leave her husband, and given the opportunity, she would choose him all over again

Despite recent tensions, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo is doubling down on her devotion to her marriage, making it clear that she has no plans to walk away from Musa Mseleku.

Following a growing chorus of concerned fans urging her to leave following a series of explosive and heated standoffs in recent episodes of Uthando Nesthembu, the reality star, who is Mseleku's fourth wife, isn't budging.

Speaking in an interview on TruFM on 8 March 2026, MaKhumalo revealed that despite packing her bags and leaving due to constant mistreatment, she is standing by her husband, and underscored the impact he made in her life.

"Marrying Mseleku was not a mistake. I would remarry him; I have no regrets. I can't run away, no matter what the situation is; he's the one given to me by God. I think I wanted something different, but it was not going to happen because it was meant to be. This is my journey. If I hadn't married Mseleku, all would not be like this."

The businessman emphasised that, given the chance, she would choose her husband all over again.

She highlighted that she is comfortable in a polygamous arrangement as it's the only marriage setup she knows.

"I would choose to marry Mseleku tomorrow if I had to marry again, whether it's a monogamous or polygamous marriage, because it's the only setup that I know. I'm not even longing to know anything else; I'd rather be single."

Her remarks come as tensions rise in the Mseleku household, with fans being treated to endless drama from the controversial family.

Meanwhile, despite her husband's hurtful comments about her fertility issues, MaKhumalo proclaimed that not even that was enough to make her leave her beloved husband.

Fans react to Thobile Khumalo's interview

Listeners weighed in on MaKhumalo's conversation.

NomfunekoSithole said:

"I want to strongly believe that one of the reasons she vows not to turn is because of Mpilo. This woman loves that girl, and the girl loves her too. So she would not have had that chance of being her mother, and to her, it makes everything worth it all."

lungiledlamini1832 admired MaKhumalo:

"You are full of wisdom, Ma K, unapologetically bold."

AsikelelweMyalo wrote:

"She's so lovely, the most amazing woman I've ever seen. She's so strong. May the good Lord strengthen her and bless her."

angelahmpofu-gm6jz posted:

"Thobile is smart, very smart and respectful."

Penuel Mlotshwa slams Musa Mseleku

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Penuel Mlotshwa's remarks about how Musa Mseleku was treating Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo.

The controversial podcaster said the polygamist's behaviour was unforgivable, sparking a heated debate in the comment section.

