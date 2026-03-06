On Wednesday, 4 March 2026, Mzansi Magic shared a teaser trailer of Musa Mseleku and his third wife, Thobile Khumalo, having a sensitive discussion

In the viral clip, MaKhumalo shared a hurtful comment Mseleku said about her infertility

Social media users criticised Musa Mseleku, accusing him of being insensitive to MaKhumalo’s fertility struggles

Thobile Khumalo shared what Musa Mseleku said about her fertility journey. Image: thobilek, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The rift between Musa Mseleku and his third wife, Thobile MaKhumalo, is widening with each episode of Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9.

Season nine of the award-winning reality TV series has given viewers a glimpse of how deep the cracks are between Musa Mseleku and Thobile Khumalo.

In a teaser trailer shared on X (Twitter) by Mzansi Magic on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, Musa Mseleku and MaKhumalo had a heated discussion about some sensitive issues, including her fertility journey.

Mseleku and MaKhumalo have previously opened up on Uthando Nes’thembu about their struggle to conceive, and Musa has always shown her support. MaKhumalo shared that it has not been the case when the cameras stop rolling.

She alleged that Musa Mseleku told her that he was tired of waiting for her to conceive naturally. During her diary session, the businesswoman revisited her husband's remarks, which ultimately led to their separation.

"He said it to my face. He said he is tired of waiting, 'Why am I not conceiving naturally?' This is something he said recently, the last time I spoke to him and told him he can't sleep at my house; those are the words he uttered," MaKhamulo said in the teaser.

According to MaKhumalo, Mseleku expressed his frustration, saying he had been waiting for over five years, and later moved on to find someone else to have his kids. This, despite knowing that MaKhumalo had her tubes cut off after enduring the trauma of several ectopic pregnancies.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Musa Mseleku's comments about MaKhumalo's infertility

MaKhumalo’s revelation left several social media users disheartened that Musa Mseleku had used the situation against her. Several netizens slammed Mseleku for allegedly being insensitive to Thobile Khumalo’s plight.

Here are some of the comments:

@tjubistar said:

“This is so sad 😢. Strength to you, MaKhumalo, you deserve so much better.”

@Reloadedd94 remarked:

“This was so painful to watch, I felt my heart drop with Thobile with everything Musa said to her 💔💔💔”

@Tilly974608 fumed:

“This man is heartless, selfish and as long as his lust is satisfied. Imagine a 50+ man having 4 wives but still sleeping around with kids. He doesn't even care about his own kids having a career or even start business empire for them to work (Sne, Mpumza, Lwandle), even Mpilo car sale.”

@Onthans57 said:

“This man doesn't deserve this Queen.”

SA reacted after Thobile MaKhumalo revealed Musa Mseleku's comments about her infertility. Image: thobilek

Source: Instagram

Thobile Khumalo flaunts career milestone after Musa Mseleku’s remarks

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thobile Khumalo revealed a new professional title on Instagram.

The announcement comes shortly after Musa Mseleku's comments on Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9. Social media users flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, while some fans subtly referenced Musa’s comments.

Source: Briefly News