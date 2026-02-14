On Friday, 13 February 2026, Thobile Khumalo revealed a new professional title on Instagram

The announcement comes shortly after Musa Mseleku's comments on Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9

Social media users flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, while some fans subtly referenced Musa’s comments

Musa Mseleku’s third wife, Thobile Khumalo, also known as MaKhumalo, sparked reactions on social media after flexing a new role on her official Instagram account.

This comes after Musa Mseleku claimed that MaKhumalo’s money comes from his grandmother, Phiwe “Flo” Dingile Mseleku, in the latest episode of Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9.

As viewers of the show dissected Mseleku’s comments, Thobile Khumalo took to her Instagram account and showed off a career milestone.

Thobile MaKhumalo flexes new title amid Musa Mseleku's remarks

On Friday, 13 February 2026, MaKhumalo shared a screenshot with the caption:

“Dear Madam, Kind regards, CCO | EEC Chairperson | Member ESG Team.”

The screenshot showed that Thobile Mseleku had been appointed ALiGRO’s Chief Communications Officer and Member of the ESG Team. According to the ALiGRO website, Thobile joined the organisation in 2024.

See the post below:

Fans react to MaKhumalo's new title

In the comments, social media users weighed in with congratulatory messages, with some referring to Musa Mseleku’s comments.

Here are some of the comments:

iamkamo_oloyi gushed:

“This is how you move in silence, mama🔥🔥 this is how you move when you’re isolated 🔥🔥🙌🙌”

iamkamo_oloyi said:

“Oh, please make sure you keep that tap shut!!! Don’t open it, Mashobane🙌🔥🔥🔥”

segomauwane applauded:

“Look at God🙌🙌🙌, you deserve everything of the best. Congratulations.”

punkieleen shared:

“Congrats, MaK, so proud of you🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ I hope the core narcissist has told Flo 😂”

pontsolenka8 said:

“When God says yes, nobody can say no. Congratulations, my favourite person 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”

coco_mathebula gushed:

“God will always show off with his kids, in him we believe, hey. Congratulations, my Queen 🙏🏾❤️🪔”

fundiswa_mossie said:

"❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌God of the leaving father, we are proud of you as a Nation. Congratulations 🎊👏🏾💐🥳🎊👏🏾Continue to climb the ladder and walk with confidence in Praising Him, all the days of your life, nathi soyakuthandazisa dear. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👏👏👏"

What did Musa Mseleku say about Thobile MaKhumalo?

Musa Mseleku's latest attempt to take credit for Thobile Khumalo's professional success isn't the first time he has done so.

During the finale of Uthando neS’thembu: Uncut, Musa Mseleku told an unimpressed-looking MaKhumalo that she was very young when he first came into her life.

In his diary entry, Mseleku suggested that Thobile would not have progressed in her career if it weren't for him.

"Today she is making great strides because I have opened those doors for her," he said.

MaKhumalo’s blue bedroom decoration gets her dragged

While netizens applauded MaKhumalo when she flexed her new title, they roasted her after she gave them a glimpse of her bedroom, as previously reported by Briefly News.

This was after MaKhumalo shot a scene in her bedroom, instantly opening the floor for viewers to scrutinise her taste in design.

