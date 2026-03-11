Somizi Mhlongo recently offered to give Liema Pantsi R2 million if she doesn't win Big Brother Mzansi

Ahead of the big finale, the media personality declared his support for Liema, hoping she would walk away with the cash prize

However, his generosity was met with mounting backlash, with Mhlongo being accused of failing to support his own daughter

Somizi Mhlongo offered Liema Pantsi R2 million. Images: somizi, beingbahumi, liyema_pantsi

Somizi Mhlongo sent shockwaves through social media after publicly pledging a staggering R2 million to Big Brother Mzansi star Liema Pantsi should she fail to secure the grand prize.

Having publicly declared his support for the singer ahead of the highly anticipated season finale, SomGAGA took to his TikTok page on 10 March 2026 to jump on the viral "Arise, O God, let your enemies be scattered" trend popularised by Liema.

The powerful declaration, taken from Psalms 68:1, not only served as Liema's prayer to have God do his will and clear her path to victory, but it also became the platform for Somizi to showcase his faith in her potential.

When one follower claimed that Liema wouldn't win the competition, Somizi confidently declared that he would ensure that she goes home R2 million richer.

"It’s fine, I will give her the R2 million."

As the competition nears the end and tensions rise, viewers are bracing themselves for what could be the most controversial finale in the show's history, and now, many are watching closely to see if Somizi will actually put his money where his mouth is.

The bold claim went viral instantly, leaving fans wondering if the Idols SA judge was being serious or just showing off his usual flair.

See Somizi Mhlongo's post and his statement below.

Somizi Mhlongo said he would give Liema Pantsi R2 million if she doesn't win 'Big Brother Mzansi.' Image: somg63

Social media reacts to Somizi Mhlongo's statement

While many fans raved over the media personality's kind gesture towards Liema, others accused him of failing to show up for his own daughter.

This, after it was reported that Bahumi Mhlongo, Somizi's daughter with actress Palesa Madisakwane, was forced to hustle on her own as her father reportedly did not support her financially. Online users accused SomGAGA of leaving his own flesh and blood to struggle while he gave handouts to internet strangers.

joy_zelda slammed Somizi Mhlongo:

"He has R2 million to give to Liema Pantsi, but can't give his struggling daughter, Bahumi, who doesn't even have a car to take her to auditions, she uses an Uber. Deadbeat father Somizi."

Nqobile01358533 wrote:

"Bahumi is rejected by her own father. That girl's testimony is actually sad. This guy has a horrible heart. But I'm glad she is a prayer warrior, she will even get delivered from the demonic attacks from her father's alter."

ntombenhle97822 said:

"He is chasing clout. Somizi is an attention seeker."

zamasomie demanded:

"He must give that 2m to his child!"

Somizi Mhlongo was accused of neglecting his daughter, Bahumi, after offering Liema Pantsi R2 million. Images: somizi, beingbahumi

