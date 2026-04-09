The family of the late Elana Brooke, who was allegedly murdered by her cricketer boyfriend, Tristan Perez, in March 2026, was left stunned after Perez was granted bail on Thursday, 9 April, at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

The 24-year-old former Claremont Cricket Club batsman is facing a murder charge, with reports that he staged Brooke’s death to appear like a suicide. The already grieving family was further shocked after Perez’s bail application was granted. Even though the State attempted to present a strong case to oppose bail, Perez was granted R5,000 bail.

Voice recording forms a key part of the State’s case

State prosecutors attempted to use a voice recording recovered from the accused’s cellphone. The recording followed a heated domestic argument between the two.

According to Celeb Gossip, Brooke wanted out of the relationship in what would have been their final confrontation on 23 March. It is understood that after she made it clear she wanted to break up, Perez allegedly reacted with anger, claiming she was discarding him. This moment is contained in the recording, which was used by the State during the bail hearing.

Magistrate cites low flight risk in granting bail

The court was told that police initially responded to a possible suicide, as it had appeared at the scene, but further investigations revealed additional details, leading to the case being upgraded to murder. The magistrate explained that bail was granted because Perez demonstrated sufficient ties to the community and did not pose a flight risk. His next court appearance is scheduled for 2 June.

Speaking to Club Cricket after the bail hearing, Brooke’s ex-husband, who is the family spokesperson, expressed shock at the court ruling.

“Sitting in court this afternoon and hearing the fact that he got bail, at such a low amount, with no conditions, was a massive shock to our family. We were not expecting that.

“This is not only a murder, it is a gender-based violence case. This is femicide. That is even more worrying, that somebody like that is let out on bail and is free to walk until a trial has been set.

“We are very upset as a family. We will deal with it. But we do know he will get his day in court, and we know that justice will be served for our beautiful Elana.”

Source: Briefly News