The South African Police Service (SAPS) have issued another statement concerning the death of experienced cyclist, Landon la Grange

The 61-year-old cyclist was part of the riders involved in the fatal Camps Bay crash that happened at Victoria Road on Easter Monday

The recent update from the law enforcement and the death of the cyclist sparked different reactions from South Africans on social media

The Western Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) have issued an update on cyclist Landon La Grange, who died in Cape Town after an unfortunate fatal incident on Victoria Road, which happened on Monday, 6 April 2026.

Police provide latest update on cyclist Landon la Grange, 61, who died after a crash on Victoria Road, Cape Town. Photo: Stay Wider of the Rider

Source: Facebook

The crash happened around 8:30 am on Easter Monday along Victoria Road in Camps Bay, when roughly 20 cyclists heading toward Hout Bay collided with a minibus taxi coming from the opposite direction.

La Grange, who is a seasoned cyclist with over 40 years of experience, was one of the riders involved in the accident, but he suffered critical injuries from the collision with the taxi. He was airlifted to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, 7 April 2026.

Police initial case for the incident

According to reports, the Western Cape Police first registered the incident as one of reckless and negligent driving, but the charge was escalated after La Grange succumbed to the injuries he suffered from the accident.

It was mentioned that La Grange suffered different serious injuries before passing, which included part of his left leg being amputated, liver damage, and broken arms.

National Assembly Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Ian Cameron stated that he had received reports that suggested that the taxi driver tried to overtake multiple vehicles on a bend before crashing into the cyclists.

Police have yet to verify whether the driver stayed at the scene or fled, if the individual has been identified and questioned, or what factors led to the crash. It also remains unclear whether any witnesses have stepped forward.

Police share update, beg the public

In recent developments about La Grange's passing, police shared a new update that the death of the experienced cyclist is being probed as culpable homicide, and no arrests have been made yet.

Western Cape Police provide an update on Landon la Grange's passing in Cape Town. Photo: ILARIA FINIZIO

Source: Getty Images

Thembakazi Mpendukana, who is the spokesperson for the Western Cape SAP, in response to questions asked about the Camps Bay SAPS case and the death of the rider, confirmed it is under investigation.

“Kindly note that the mentioned case is currently under investigation as culpable homicide, and no arrest has been made yet,” she said.

The police have also urged the public to come forward and share any helpful details to uncover the case.

Here is what South Africans are saying on social media concerning the Police update on La Grange's death.

Howard Cohen said:

"Drivers aren't always in the wrong when it comes to such accidents involving cyclists, but I detest taxi drivers the way they drive.🤷‍♂️😡😡😡😡."

Inka Spath wrote:

"Why is it automatically the motorist who is at fault. I see lots of cyclists riding three abreast on that road...at dangerous speeds. Both innocent until proven guilty."

Andy Murray shared:

"I can’t understand why he wasn’t arrested at the scene."

Steven Jonas Misplonn added:

"It was a blind corner. The taxi was wrong. If he didn’t hit cyclists, he could have hit a car, motorbike or runners. Only then would people wake up, maybe. Oh, but because it’s cyclists (way less space than a vehicle), then it’s okay, and some people are even happy about it. Sad world to live in."

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

Source: Briefly News