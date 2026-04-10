GAUTENG – A bodyguard has been injured in a brazen shooting in Houghton on 10 April 2026.

One person was injured in a brazen shooting in Houghton. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

The bodyguard was the only casualty of the shooting, which took place near 11th Avenue, outside the offices of Michael Sun. Sun is an attorney and member of the Gauteng Legislature.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at present.

Armed men open fire on vehicle

According to Yusuf Abramjee, a vehicle came under attack by an unknown number of suspects.

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The bodyguard sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting and had to be rushed to the hospital. He is reported to be in stable condition.

11th Avenue, between 5th Street and 6th Street, was closed to the public and motorists while law enforcement officials conducted investigations. There is some belief that the shooting was an attempted hit, but this has not been confirmed yet.

Details regarding who the bodyguard was employed by have also not been made public as yet.

*This is a developing story, and more information will be published as it is made available.

Source: Briefly News