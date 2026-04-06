A cyclist has suffered severe injuries after a taxi collided with a group of riders on Victoria Road, close to the Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa in Cape Town.

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Emergency responders were dispatched to the location shortly after the crash, which took place along the picturesque coastal stretch popular with both cyclists and drivers.

Severe injuries reported

It is understood that the taxi driver attempted to pass multiple vehicles on a blind bend, resulting in a collision with cyclists approaching from the opposite direction.

One rider was airlifted in critical condition, having sustained significant leg trauma as well as internal injuries.

Fortunately, two doctors were present at the scene and managed to stabilise the injured cyclist until an air ambulance transported him to a nearby hospital.

While medical teams were able to save his internal organs, the severity of the leg injury meant it could not be preserved and had to be amputated.

Our thoughts are with the injured cyclist and his loved ones, and we wish him a full and swift recovery.

The condition of the other cyclists involved has not yet been disclosed.

Popular cycling route

Victoria Road, stretching along the Atlantic Seaboard beneath the Twelve Apostles mountain range, is widely recognised as a favoured route for both training and leisure cycling.

Source: Briefly News