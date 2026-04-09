Cape Town cricketer Tristan Perez is set to appear in court for a bail hearing in a case now treated as a murder investigation

Authorities are expected to rely on a recorded argument between Tristan Perez and Elana Brooke as a key element in the State’s case

Families of both the cricket star and the late Brooke have released statements as the case unfolds before the court

The accused local Cape Town cricketer Tristan Perez is set to appear on Thursday, 9 April 2026, for a bail hearing at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court, with a key detail expected to play a crucial role in the State’s case.

Former Claremont Cricket Club player Tristan Perez stands accused of murder. Image:@clubcricket

Source: Facebook

The 24-year-old Perez is a murder suspect in the death of his 46-year-old girlfriend, Elana Brooke, whose death was allegedly staged by Perez to appear like a suicide in an incident that occurred on 23 March. Further probing by the South African Police Service (SAPS) uncovered a recording of an argument between the couple, which led to the case being upgraded to a murder charge.

The former Claremont Cricket Club batsman was arrested in Cape Town following what police and sources describe as a domestic dispute that ended in Brooke’s death in Heathfield. He has since been remanded at Pollsmoor Prison.

Perez first appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on 1 April, and the matter was postponed to 9 April for a bail hearing. Police spokesperson Colonel FC van Wyk confirmed that officers became suspicious after arriving at the scene.

Recording of the argument to be used in the hearing

Sources indicated that a recording of an argument between the couple played a role in raising suspicion among authorities, prompting further investigation and ultimately Perez’s arrest. According to News24, this recording is expected to feature prominently in the State’s case during the bail hearing.

As seen in the Facebook post below:

His family has defended him and expressed dismay at the seriousness of the accusations, with his mother, Rhoda, expressing dissatisfaction over how she had previously attempted to end the relationship due to the age gap. Brooke’s family has requested privacy as the legal process unfolds.

Elanaa Brooke was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Tristan Perez. Image:@elanabrooke

Source: Facebook

Family response and statements from the authorities

Brooke’s ex-husband and family spokesperson, David Brooke, said the family has been inundated with support since the incident.

“The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with messages of support, condolences and shared memories of our beloved and full of life, Elana.”

He added that the matter has become a criminal investigation, and there is full confidence in the South African Police Service and the judicial system to ensure that justice is served.

See the post below on X:

SA rugby star appears in court

Briefly News previously reported that a rising South African rugby star Bronson Mills reportedly appeared in court on Friday, 6 March 2026, at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in connection with an alleged assault.

Mills handed himself over to police soon after the allegations surfaced and made his first court appearance in November 2025.

Source: Briefly News