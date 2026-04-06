Cape Town cricketer Tristan Perez has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his partner, Elana Brooke

Perez’s family has publicly rejected the allegations, with relatives describing the claims as shocking and inconsistent with his character

Both the Perez and Brooke families have appealed for privacy as the matter proceeds through the Wynberg Magistrates Court

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The family of local Cape Town cricketer Tristan Perez has expressed dismay at the murder allegations he is facing and has insisted that the 24-year-old Claremont batsman has no history of violence.

Cape Town cricketer Tristan Perez stands accused of the murder of his girlfriend, Elana Brooke. Image:@clubcricket

Source: Facebook

Perez is accused of staging a suicide in the death of his partner, Elana Brooke (46), in March 2026. Brooke’s family has since broken their silence on the case, which is under police investigation. At the same time, Perez has appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 April, and is due to reappear on Thursday, 9 April.

Initial indications suggested that Brooke had taken her own life, but further police investigations led to the arrest of Perez on 23 March 2026 and subsequent murder charges.

Police spokesperson Colonel FC van Wyk said officers became suspicious after arriving at the scene, noting that the deceased had been with her boyfriend at the time of the incident and that further investigation led police to suspect foul play, which resulted in his arrest.

Brooke’s family has also spoken out strongly against false information circulating on social media and has appealed for privacy.

Family of Tristan Perez responds to claims

The cricket star’s family said they were in disbelief at the murder claims, as Tristan had not been raised violently and is a cricket lover. His father, Martin Perez, said it was a shock and not what his son had been raised to expect, adding that he is a sportsman who loves cricket, and that the family deeply regrets what has happened, while extending their condolences to the deceased's family.

Perez’s mother, Rhoda Perez, said she did not know what happened that night and described the situation as horrifying, adding that their hearts go out to the deceased’s family and that they are keeping them in their prayers. She said the matter had also been incredibly difficult for their family, noting that they had dealt with false messages claiming their son had committed suicide in prison.

She added that Tristan is well known, happiest when he is holding a cricket bat, and that he attended a boys’ school, has never been involved in a fight, and has no history of violence, saying the situation does not make sense to them.

According to Rapport, Perez’s mother said she had tried to distance her son from Brooke, describing her as an older partner.

“I wanted to get my child away from the older woman.”

Tristan Perez with his former cricket club in Cape Town. Image:clubcricket

Source: Facebook

Claremont Cricket Club previously terminated Perez’s membership in mid-February 2026 due to disciplinary matters described as being inconsistent with the club’s values and ethos. In January, Perez had made headlines after scoring a double century for the club’s second XI.

As reported in the Rapport on the post below on X:

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Source: Briefly News