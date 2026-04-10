A media has surfaced online showing the plight of the patients at the Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

The Health Department has responded to the video, indicating that a strike was the root cause of the current problems

South Africans took to social media to express frustration at the situation at the hospital, noting that it's not a new issue

A video has surfaced showing patient neglect at the Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – A video highlighting the shocking situation at the Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha has sparked outrage online.

The situation at the Eastern Cape health facility was brought to light after the video surfaced online. The video was made by a man who was visiting a loved one at the hospital.

In the video, patients could be seen unattended, and one was even filmed lying on the floor. There were also allegations made that there was a dead body in one of the wards.

Health Department blames strike for the issue

Speaking to eNCA about the video, Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said that there was a strike at the hospital, which resulted in patients being unattended to.

He also explained that staff were overwhelmed, as they were also treating patients from a neighbouring community health centre.

"There is a Motherwell community health centre that is not operational right now because of security reasons. Now you have a higher volume of work for the nursing staff as well as the clinical staff at Dora Nginza," Manana said.

Manana also stated that no patient deaths were reported at the hospital, despite the allegations.

He noted that staff complained that they were having to work longer hours and thus went on strike. Briefly News has reached out to the Eastern Cape Department of Health for comment, and it will be published as it is made available.

Hospital has been in the headlines before

The Dora Nginza Hospital is no stranger to controversy and has been in the headlines before for alleged neglect of patients.

In May 2025, videos went viral of pregnant women who were forced to sleep on the floor or sit on chairs for days due to a lack of beds in the maternity ward.

There were also reports of stillbirths linked to the alleged delays and negligence of mothers at the hospital. It's not just Dora Nginza Hospital where there have been problems of late.

Community members are calling for a full investigation after a woman allegedly gave birth on the grass outside Wentworth Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africans are frustrated by the situation

Social media users weighed in on the news, expressing frustration with the situation.

Viwe Kutta stated:

“Even if there is no strike, patients are not properly taken care of. It's as if the staff is doing the community a favour by being there.”

Eva Andrejevic exclaimed:

“Strike or no strike, patients come first.”

Horatio Smith agreed:

“It is still not a good enough excuse to come up with. There should be no excuse here. It’s not about saving people's jobs, it's more neglected lives in need of medical care. Neglecting and being on strike is the best you can come up with? Hayi makahambe immediately.”

Khanyisa Gusha exclaimed:

“Jhoo, what I saw on the news this morning was disheartening, more especially to me as a health professional. Consequential management of the staff and managers in that hospital must be followed accordingly.”

Jaco Le Roux stated:

“Always excuses but nothing improves.”

Man claims staff treat dying patients like cockroaches

Briefly News reported that a disgruntled patient described the shocking conditions and treatment of patients at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

The healthcare facility in Johannesburg came under fire after the patient posted a video lamenting his experience at the hospital.

The Gauteng Health Department said it had since launched an investigation into the patient's scathing allegations.

Source: Briefly News