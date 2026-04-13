The City of Cape Town recently brought in the United States Marines to assist Metro Police cadets with fitness training at no cost

The GOOD party’s Jonathan Cupido criticised the training, saying that the engagement could not be brushed off as a simple fitness session

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some noting the current tensions between the US and South Africa

US Marines put Cape Town Metro Police cadets through their paces. Image: phumulo_82 (Instagram)/ @ekverstania (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – The presence of the United States Marines in Cape Town has sparked a debate on social media.

The Marines were brought in by the City of Cape Town to assist with the fitness training of Metro Police cadets. The Marines, who are based at the US Consulate in Cape Town, were on hand to help build 'discipline and readiness' and give cadets an opportunity to experience a Marine-style fitness drill.

The Marines were spotted training cadets on Muizenberg Beach, with videos of the event soon ending up on social media, where it raised questions about what was going on.

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Training session did not cost a cent

Speaking about the decision to ask for the assistance of the Marines, Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, said it did not cost the city a cent.

He added that the engagement between the City’s Public Safety Training College (PTSC) and Marines was a fitness exercise and an opportunity for the officers to experience Marine-style fitness drills.

“The city has, as part of its expansion of the PSTC in recent years, started placing a stronger emphasis on the physical fitness of enforcement services, with ongoing assessments of all levels of staff,” Alderman Smith said.

He added that the engagement was an informal arrangement and there was no cost involved to the City, as the Marines are already based in Cape Town.

City’s decision sparks criticism

While Alderman Smith was pleased with the outcome, not everyone was pleased with the presence of the US Marines. The GOOD party’s Jonathan Cupido said the engagement could not be brushed off as a simple fitness session, saying it raised serious legal governance and accountability concerns.

“Municipal policing in South Africa is not a free-for-all. The Constitution is clear that municipal police services must operate within a national legislative framework,” he said.

“The South African Police Service Act makes it equally clear that the National Commissioner determines the standards and training applicable to municipal police. The City does not have the authority to improvise training arrangements outside of that framework,” Cupido added.

He stated that residents did not want beach drills and public relations moments; all they wanted was safer communities, visible policing, functioning investigations, and consequences for criminals.

South Africans debate the fitness exercises

Social media users weighed in on the City’s decision to host an engagement with the Marines, sharing mixed reactions to the fact that American troops were training local law enforcement.

Mosolodi Motalingoane said:

“People were questioning the ANC-led government for inviting Iran for naval exercises, and now won't because it involves the USA and DA.”

Shehaam Solomon Parker claimed:

“I wouldn't worry too much. Our SAPS guys are not in the best of shape. Hashtag KFC.”

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick asked:

“Last time the US withdrew military cooperation with SA, when did they resume cooperation?”

Mlinox Mapholobha noted:

“Double standards from the DA since they didn't want Iran to be here. Why do Americans have to be here?”

Mal Ware questioned:

“Is this consistent with our foreign policy? Why did we not get military personnel from China or Russia to train the police in Cape Town? The DA is working hard to undermine our government.”

Thabo Mokeki added:

“The Provincial Commissioner must tell us who authorised the training, and why Americans.”

KrisTiano Mbhele stated:

“The Western Cape has been disrespecting SA sovereignty for the longest time, but this tops the list. Bringing an army of a country we are enemies with, a country known to have invaded multiple countries, including Libya, Venezuela, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran and Palestine, to name a few.”

Graham Davies claimed:

“This has happened many times before by various US agencies like the US Army, US Marines, US Coast Guard, US Defence Institute for Defence Legal Studies, etc. Nothing to get your underwear in an uproar about.”

Source: Briefly News