A long-standing Pretoria rugby club is at risk of losing its facilities following a dispute with the local municipality

The situation could impact community sport, youth training programmes, and jobs linked to the club’s operations

The case has raised concerns about delayed administrative processes and how land use regulations are being applied

An iconic rugby club in Pretoria is on the brink of closure, with reports indicating that it has been ordered to be demolished over a zoning dispute.

Harlequin Sports Club in Pretoria faces closure after the City of Tshwane ordered its demolition. Image:@harlequinsportsclub

Source: Facebook

The Harlequin Sports Club in Groenkloof, Pretoria, has been served with a notice by the City of Tshwane to remove all its advertising boards within seven days and “all material related to” its alleged unlawful use of the property within 28 days. According to Moneyweb, the rugby club has been accused of using the land at 62 Totius Street in contravention of its unspecified zoning, with a directive that the land be restored to its original condition within the same 28-day period.

Harlequin Sports Club zoning dispute

The club consists of two rugby fields and also has a cricket field. The council’s directive includes the demolition of buildings and facilities worth millions of rands, with the land expected to be restored to farmland.

In defence of the club, chairman Chaka Croukamp argued that an application to rezone the land was submitted in 2021 and is still awaiting the council's approval. According to the council’s valuation, the property is currently worth more than R32 million.

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Ben Espach, director of valuations at Rates Watch, said he did not understand why it had taken five years for the club to be instructed to remove the sports fields, pavilions and other buildings. He added that the club intended to retain the sports fields and continue providing facilities to the community.

“I don’t understand why it takes five years to tell us we must remove our restaurant, sports fields, pavilions and all sports buildings,” he says.

“All we want to do is keep our sports fields and provide sports facilities to the community.

The Harlequin Rugby Club after a match at the Harlequin Sports Club. Image:@harlequinsportsclub

Source: Facebook

The amateur club, established in 1902, has in the past served as a development pathway for players who progressed to the Blue Bulls, which currently includes Springboks veteran Handré Pollard in its ranks.

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Historic rugby venues under threat

Harlequins Sports Club is the second historic rugby asset to face possible ruin, following scrutiny of the now dilapidated Newlands Stadium in Cape Town in March. The stadium was once home to the United Rugby Championship club DHL Stormers, who have since relocated.

The relocation of the Stormers appears to have had a long-term impact on the stadium. The team currently boasts several Springbok players, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, whose recent performances have drawn criticism. The side is also set to be strengthened in June with the arrival of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

Springboks fans feel Sacha was robbed

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks fans were left unhappy after Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu was snubbed at the SA Rugby Awards held on Thursday, 5 March 2026.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was beaten for the top award of the night, and fans strongly felt he was robbed.

Source: Briefly News