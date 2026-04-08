Players and staff at a South African club have allegedly gone up to three months without receiving their salaries

Internal discussions are reported to have taken place, with the issue reportedly acknowledged by those affected as pressure mounts for answers from club leadership

Briefly News exclusively understands that communication from senior figures within the club has been limited

By Bongani Mthimkhulu

Players and staff at Upington FC have allegedly gone unpaid for up to three months, raising fresh concerns about financial instability in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Upington City FC players have allegedly gone for months without pay. Image:@upingtoncityfc

Source: Facebook

According to information obtained by Briefly News from within the club, the issue was raised during a recent internal meeting where players and staff agreed that the matter should be made public. Some individuals are believed to be owed two months’ salaries, while others have gone as long as three months without payment, leaving players uncertain about their livelihoods.

Salary delays at Upington FC raise welfare concerns

The situation is compounded by a lack of communication from club leadership. Sources indicate that chairman David Mogashoa has not been seen by players or staff for several weeks, with no clear indication of when outstanding payments will be settled.

Despite these off-field challenges, Upington FC have remained competitive, collecting 39 points from 23 matches (10 wins, 6 draws and 7 losses), and remains within reach of the playoff positions. On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, in their latest match played against Venda FC, they won 3-1. They are 4 points shy of the team at the top.

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The club was formed in 2021 and is based in Upington in the Northern Cape of South Africa. It started with a squad largely made up of young players from the surrounding areas and quickly made its mark by winning the Northern Cape Stream A of the ABC Motsepe League and later being crowned 2022/23 ABC Motsepe League champions. That triumph earned them promotion to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (the second tier of South African football).

Upington FC players during one of their league matches. Image;@Upingtoncityfc

Source: Facebook

Another financial dispute involving Mogashoa

The developments come at a time when Mogashoa is also involved in a dispute with Abram Sello of Marumo Gallants over the status of Moroka Swallows. The disagreement relates to a reported R40 million deal, with Mogashoa alleging that payment terms were not fully honoured, while Sello maintains that payments are being processed and that the matter should be handled within football structures.

The sale of PSL statuses has become a growing trend in South African football. In 2025, Supersport United sold its status to Siwelele FC, following Royal AM’s acquisition of Bloemfontein Celtics’ licence a few years earlier.

The salary crisis faced by Upington FC is not an isolated case in the division. Earlier, Gomora FC faced similar allegations of unpaid salaries before confirming that outstanding payments had been settled, highlighting ongoing concerns around financial management and player welfare in South Africa’s second tier.

At the time of publication, no official comment has been received from Upington FC. Efforts to obtain comment are ongoing as pressure mounts for clarity on the club’s financial situation.

Celtic's potential return

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed ongoing talks to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL, sparking excitement among fans.

The potential return of the beloved club, which was forced to sell its PSL status in 2021 due to financial struggles, is seen as a cultural revival for the Free State.

Source: Briefly News