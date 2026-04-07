Emfuleni residents are outraged after nearly R700 million was spent on overtime, yet communities remain plagued by service delivery failures

Families say the sewage problem has forced residents to endure flooded homes and even shut down businesses

The municipality admits challenges in addressing the crisis, but insists efforts are underway to resolve the issues

Emfuleni residents live in squalor with sewage spills on the streets. Image: Leon Sadiki/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Residents of Emfuleni Local Municipality say they are still living in unbearable conditions, despite nearly R700 million being spent on overtime for cleaning and environmental services.

The staggering R694 million figure was revealed in the Gauteng Legislature in response to questions posed by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Communities speak on lack of service delivery

According to Eyewitness News, communities have long raised concerns over poor service delivery, with sewage spilling into streets and even flooding homes. In areas like Debonair Park, residents say there is little to show for the massive spending.

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Many locals are frustrated, saying they have repeatedly reported issues such as blocked drains, damaged roads and ongoing sewage leaks, but little has changed.

Resident shares her frustrations

For 77-year-old Mabel Tshoki, the crisis has become part of daily life. Her yard is overwhelmed by foul-smelling wastewater, and what was once a functional entrance to her home is now unusable.

“I’ve lost all hope that the sewage problem will ever be fixed,” she said, adding that she fears for her family’s health as the smell lingers inside their home, especially at night.

Nearby roads have also deteriorated, with broken sewage pipes left unrepaired for years. Motorists say driving through the area has become increasingly difficult and hazardous.

In Tshepong, the situation is just as dire. An elderly woman was forced to shut down the Mpelegele Daycare Centre after sewage flooded the property, making it unsafe for children.

Residents across affected areas are questioning why such a large amount of money has been spent without any visible improvement.

The municipality, however, maintains that it lacks sufficient resources to deal with the crisis swiftly. It has also denied neglecting communities, saying efforts are underway to address the problem.

Spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni said the municipality is working under Section 63 of the Water Act to tackle sewage spillages, including those affecting areas near the Vaal River.

Residents take municipality to the Human Rights Commission

In related news, residents of Makhanda in the Eastern Cape lodged a complaint against the Makana Local Municipality over service delivery failures. They claim the municipality is unable to provide basic services and is now attempting to evict them from occupied land. Residents also allege that the municipality had initially allowed them to build on the land, prompting them to approach the Human Rights Commission for intervention. In response, the municipal manager said the municipality is facing challenges, like many others, in consistently providing water to all communities in Makhanda.

The Emufuleni municipality has confirmed that it is facing water infrastructure issues. Image: ActionSA website

Source: UGC

Previously, Briefly News reported that the ANC had announced plans to establish a “war room” to address local government failures. The initiative will be led by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, who insisted it is not a gimmick ahead of local elections, but a genuine response to the country’s growing challenges. The idea emerged following the ANC’s Lekgotla in January 2026.

Source: Briefly News