A Kenyan innovator turned invasive water hyacinth into useful products, raising questions about whether South Africa could adopt a similar solution

The climate-tech entrepreneur whose work is already clearing large areas of polluted water while creating jobs, prompted comparisons to the ongoing Hartbeespoort Dam crisis

While the idea sounds promising, South Africans are now debating whether innovation like this could realistically be implemented locally to tackle environmental and economic challenges

A young African innovator explains how he has managed to turn an invasive plant into something useful, even profitable. The idea caught attention not just because it’s creative, but because it feels practical. And with Hartbeespoort Dam still struggling under the weight of water hyacinth, many South Africans immediately connected the dots.

The picture on the left showed hyacinth invasive plants. Image: @ronhouse79

Source: TikTok

A video clip has stirred a surprisingly big conversation about one of South Africa’s most frustrating environmental problems. Shared on 19 April 2026 by @ronhouse79, the post didn’t just highlight innovation; it raised a very real question many people have been asking for years.

The video features Joseph Nguthiru, a Kenyan climate-tech engineer and entrepreneur, who has built a solution around one of East Africa’s most stubborn environmental issues. In Kenya’s Lake Naivasha, water hyacinth has long been a problem, choking waterways and disrupting livelihoods. Instead of just removing it, Nguthiru found a way to repurpose it.

Through his initiative, he converts the plant into biodegradable packaging that mimics plastic. This includes seedling bags that break down naturally into the soil, parcel packaging for deliveries, and even food-safe linings that help keep items fresh without refrigeration. His project has already cleared around eight hectares of hyacinth and created jobs for local communities affected by the infestation.

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Turning invasive weeds into eco-friendly packaging solutions

The innovation is rooted in sustainability and what’s known as a circular economy. Instead of treating the plant as waste, it becomes a resource. That shift in thinking is what caught the attention of social media users, especially those familiar with South Africa’s own hyacinth problem.

Hartbeespoort Dam, often referred to as Harties, has been battling water hyacinth for years. The plant thrives due to high levels of nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, mostly from sewage inflows. These conditions allow it to grow rapidly, sometimes doubling in size within weeks. The result is thick green mats covering large parts of the dam, blocking sunlight, reducing oxygen in the water, and harming aquatic life.

Beyond the environmental damage, the impact spills into tourism and local business. Boats struggle to move through the water, fishing declines, and the once-scenic dam loses its appeal. It’s a complex issue that has proven difficult to solve despite multiple interventions over the years.

That’s why Nguthiru’s approach feels different. It doesn’t just remove the plant, it creates value from it. By doing so, it addresses both environmental cleanup and economic opportunity at the same time. The big question now is whether something like this could work in South Africa. While the conditions and scale may differ, the principle remains the same. If the hyacinth can be harvested, processed, and turned into useful products, it could potentially reduce the burden on Hartbeespoort while opening doors for local innovation and job creation. Briefly News reached out for comment and there was no response at the time of publication.

The picture on the left showed Joseph Nguthiru. Image: @ronhouse79

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what South Africans said

Shane wrote:

“He created the solution for us to get plastic straws back, we’ve been suffering with these paper straws brah.”

Nqaba wrote:

“Wow, hope he patents his product, he is solving a lot of problems.”

Lekho wrote:

“Young, black and talented Joseph, we celebrate you my brother.”

Katakataemaotoaditshepe🇿🇦 wrote:

“We have a problem of water hyacinth in the Vaal River and Hartbeespoort.”

Nikita Leigh wrote:

“This is a brilliant idea, however water hyacinth is invasive. If they end up in local waterways and degrade, the plant would cause bigger problems. Still a very good alternative to plastic, well done.”

Themba mabasa wrote:

“He needs to list it now, I want to buy shares.”

PlantYourPlate wrote:

“Harties Dam, here is a solution. Please come to RSA, well done and congratulations for this idea.”

yamikanikankwatir wrote:

“This is so incredible, the world needs people like you.”

Lesufi la boroka wrote:

“This man has come up with a global solution, well done my brother. Award this man his PhD indeed.”

Mosipuri Mooketsi wrote:

“This plant is giving problems in the Okavango Delta.”

3 Other Briefly News related to Harties

A matriculant from Schaumburg Combined School in Hartbeespoort was tragically killed following a violent incident at the school.

A woman showed people how comfortable a baboon became on her Hartbeespoort premises in a hilarious TikTok video.

A TikTok content creator showed people a neighbourhood in Hartbeespoort where most of the residents are extremely wealthy.

Source: Briefly News