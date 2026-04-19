The Gauteng province reported a significant rise in malaria with 414 cases and 11 deaths in early 2026

Gauteng health officials said the rise is largely linked to increased travel during the festive season

Authorities have urged residents to seek immediate medical care if they develop symptoms such as fever, chills, headaches and fatigue

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The Gauteng Department of Health has raised concern after recording 414 confirmed malaria cases and 11 deaths. Image: Anton Petrus/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - The Gauteng Department of Health has raised concern after recording 414 confirmed malaria cases and 11 deaths between January and March 2026.

Gauteng recorded 666 cases and seven deaths

According to IOL, the figures already exceed last year's death toll within a short period. In 2025, Gauteng recorded 666 cases and seven deaths for the entire year. The department described the surge as a serious public health concern, warning of a worrying rise in both infections and fatalities and stressing the need for stronger surveillance, early detection and prompt treatment to prevent further loss of life. Compared to the same period in 2025, when 230 cases and one death were reported, the latest data shows a significant increase in both infections and mortality. Health officials said the rise is largely linked to increased travel during the festive season, with many residents returning from malaria-endemic areas while infected.

The department said the trend indicates a heightened transmission risk, particularly in the early months of the year following the festive season, when travel to high-risk regions increases exposure. Malaria, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, can be fatal if not treated promptly.

The department described the surge as a serious public health concern. Image: WLADIMIR BULGAR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Source: Getty Images

Seek immediate medical care

Authorities have urged residents to seek immediate medical care if they develop symptoms such as fever, chills, headaches and fatigue, especially after travelling to high-risk areas including Limpopo, Mpumalanga and neighbouring countries. The department said prevention remains critical and encouraged the use of insect repellent and protective clothing to reduce the risk of infection.

With World Malaria Day approaching on 25 April, officials said efforts are being intensified to contain the spread of the disease and reduce deaths. The department said it continues to monitor the situation closely and is strengthening public health interventions to control the spread of malaria and lower mortality across the province. Authorities also urged the public not to ignore symptoms, warning that early diagnosis and treatment could be lifesaving.

Gauteng health set to underspend R725 million in 2025-26 budget

Briefly News also reported that the Gauteng Department of Health is set to underspend R725 million in the 2025-26 financial year, despite chronic challenges in hospitals, staff shortages, unpaid suppliers, and a lack of essential equipment.

According to a response from the Gauteng finance and economic development department to the provincial legislature, National Treasury has approved only a conditional rollover of R261 million, meaning R463.5 million of the unspent funds will be returned to the national fiscus.

Source: Briefly News