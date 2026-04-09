Parliament has escalated pressure on Athletics South Africa, warning that the federation is nearing total administrative failure

Lawmakers are demanding urgent intervention, including the possible removal of the current board over governance concerns

Athletes and major events hang in the balance as financial disputes and broadcast uncertainty deepen the crisis

A South African sports body is reportedly on the brink of collapse as calls from Members of Parliament intensify for its board to be dissolved.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) is under mounting pressure over allegations of leadership chaos and weak financial controls.

MPs have accused ASA of lacking proper financial oversight and failing to maintain stability at the executive level. These concerns prompted Parliament to recommend the dissolution of the entire board following a heated briefing held on 31 March 2026. During the session, ASA officials were placed under intense scrutiny over a range of issues affecting the organisation.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Joseph McGluwa, told Radio 702 that there has been a lack of political will to resolve ASA’s ongoing problems.

“It’s the lack of political will to address all of these issues, and it’s the first time in the history of Parliament that a federation appears four times in 12 months over the same issue,” he said.

ASA governance crisis deepens

McGluwa also raised concern about the absence of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie at the parliamentary briefing. He noted that the minister had previously committed to resolving the issues, particularly the non-payment of athletes.

“On various occasions, the minister has undertaken to address the issues and ensure that the athletes are being paid,” he said.

“The minister undertook that they would look into it and ensure that these monies would be paid. It is almost a year later,” McGluwa added.

One of the key issues discussed was the failure to pay athletes who participated in ASA sanctioned marathons in Mpumalanga and Soweto in 2025.

In September 2025, SASCOC accused the Sports Minister of illegally cutting funding to sports bodies in the country.

Broadcasting uncertainty adds to ASA troubles

Further findings by the Portfolio Committee revealed that ASA has failed in its core responsibilities and did not adequately safeguard the interests of athletes. The recommendation to dissolve the board follows a series of governance failures, concerns about financial mismanagement, and internal conflict within the organisation.

The beleaguered body has also faced uncertainty over the broadcasting of major marathons and running events in 2026. This follows the end of its relationship with SuperSport. Reports indicate that SABC Sport could take over the broadcasting rights for upcoming events.

Pretoria school mourns the death of athlete

Briefly News previously reported that Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, also known as Affies, a school in Lynnwood, Pretoria, is mourning the death of one of its talented schoolboys, rugby star and athlete Ruben Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout passed away on Friday, 27 March 2026, after a brave battle with a brain tumour. He was diagnosed with the condition in December 2025.

Source: Briefly News