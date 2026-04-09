Athletics South Africa on Brink of Collapse As MPs Call for Board Dissolution, Says Joseph McGluwa
- Parliament has escalated pressure on Athletics South Africa, warning that the federation is nearing total administrative failure
- Lawmakers are demanding urgent intervention, including the possible removal of the current board over governance concerns
- Athletes and major events hang in the balance as financial disputes and broadcast uncertainty deepen the crisis
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A South African sports body is reportedly on the brink of collapse as calls from Members of Parliament intensify for its board to be dissolved.
Athletics South Africa (ASA) is under mounting pressure over allegations of leadership chaos and weak financial controls.
MPs have accused ASA of lacking proper financial oversight and failing to maintain stability at the executive level. These concerns prompted Parliament to recommend the dissolution of the entire board following a heated briefing held on 31 March 2026. During the session, ASA officials were placed under intense scrutiny over a range of issues affecting the organisation.
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Joseph McGluwa, told Radio 702 that there has been a lack of political will to resolve ASA’s ongoing problems.
“It’s the lack of political will to address all of these issues, and it’s the first time in the history of Parliament that a federation appears four times in 12 months over the same issue,” he said.
ASA governance crisis deepens
McGluwa also raised concern about the absence of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie at the parliamentary briefing. He noted that the minister had previously committed to resolving the issues, particularly the non-payment of athletes.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
“On various occasions, the minister has undertaken to address the issues and ensure that the athletes are being paid,” he said.
“The minister undertook that they would look into it and ensure that these monies would be paid. It is almost a year later,” McGluwa added.
One of the key issues discussed was the failure to pay athletes who participated in ASA sanctioned marathons in Mpumalanga and Soweto in 2025.
In September 2025, SASCOC accused the Sports Minister of illegally cutting funding to sports bodies in the country.
Broadcasting uncertainty adds to ASA troubles
Further findings by the Portfolio Committee revealed that ASA has failed in its core responsibilities and did not adequately safeguard the interests of athletes. The recommendation to dissolve the board follows a series of governance failures, concerns about financial mismanagement, and internal conflict within the organisation.
The beleaguered body has also faced uncertainty over the broadcasting of major marathons and running events in 2026. This follows the end of its relationship with SuperSport. Reports indicate that SABC Sport could take over the broadcasting rights for upcoming events.
Pretoria school mourns the death of athlete
Briefly News previously reported that Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, also known as Affies, a school in Lynnwood, Pretoria, is mourning the death of one of its talented schoolboys, rugby star and athlete Ruben Bezuidenhout.
Bezuidenhout passed away on Friday, 27 March 2026, after a brave battle with a brain tumour. He was diagnosed with the condition in December 2025.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.