SuperSport has ended its long-standing broadcast relationship with Athletics South Africa, marking a significant shift in local sports rights distribution.

Athletics South Africa’s major events, including flagship marathons such as the Comrades Marathon, are now expected to be carried by the SABC

The developments come as MultiChoice undergoes changes under Canal+ ownership, prompting wider concerns among viewers about coverage quality

SuperSport has reportedly cut ties with a South African sports federation, ending years of its relationship with the athletics discipline in another twist linked to the evolving structure of MultiChoice under its new French ownership, Canal+.

This week, unconfirmed reports suggested that DStv had removed Afrikaans commentary from its sports broadcasts. The development has added to growing frustration among sports fans, particularly after indications that SuperSport may be losing purchasing power for major global sporting events, as seen with the Winter Olympics blackout in February 2026.

The latest reports indicate that Athletics South Africa events will no longer feature on SuperSport. These sweeping changes are unlikely to be welcomed by paying DStv subscribers, as all running events and major marathons are now expected to be broadcast on the SABC, with significant implications for coverage quality and reach.

Comrades Marathon broadcast shifts to SABC

Cash N Sport provided insight into the developments, noting that this year’s iconic Comrades Marathon will not be aired on SuperSport following its extensive coverage in 2025.

“The Comrades is coming up in June, and if you remember last year, SuperSport had 45 cameras covering the route, 25 hours of live broadcast and three dedicated channels, including the main feed, one following the elite women and the finishers,” Cash N Sport reporter Nqobile Ndlovu explained.

“I highly doubt the SABC will be able to replicate that, but for consumers they probably won’t care and will be happy just to see athletics back on SABC.”

Despite the changes, Springboks fans can remain assured that their team will continue to be broadcast on DStv without interruption. SA Rugby renewed its relationship with SuperSport, meaning coverage of international rugby fixtures will continue as usual when the season resumes in July.

Sports fans react strongly to the changes

Reactions from sports fans and observers have been mixed, with some expressing concern over the broader direction of sports broadcasting in South Africa.

@Alton Mzovuyo Bhebhe noted:

“SABC has more cameras than SuperSport. At one time SuperSport was borrowing outside broadcasting vans from SABC. SABC just lacks funding.”

@Ferdinand Van Zyl added:

“Strange development. I suppose Athletics South Africa can make a press release and explain to the public. National championships should be available for the whole public anyway.”

@Wimpie Van Der Walt commented:

“SuperSport, DStv and their new owners are slowly but surely throwing SA viewers by the wayside. First no World Darts Championship, then no Winter Olympics and now no local athletics.”

Athletics South Africa had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication, while SuperSport has also yet to issue an official statement confirming the reported changes.

Source: Briefly News