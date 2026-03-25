DStv’s SuperSport has stopped offering Afrikaans commentary for key sports broadcasts, sparking backlash from viewers

The decision comes amid Canal+’s takeover of MultiChoice and ongoing changes affecting local content and services

The move has raised concerns about the future of Afrikaans-language coverage and loyalty among South African sports fans

Sports fans in South Africa are in for a rude awakening after DStv's SuperSport pulled the plug on Afrikaans commentary, a move that has sent tongues wagging.

Springboks fans will enjoy watching their favourite team on Supersport. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Since MultiChoice was sold to the French company Canal+, it has been one change after another for the once-loved South African multi-channel satellite television service.

The new era under Canal+ has experienced several teething problems, from SuperSport’s failure to air the 2026 Winter Olympics to the discontinuation of the Showmax app. These changes have raised fears among sports fans and left many wondering if things will ever be the same again on DStv.

The latest move to cut Afrikaans commentary on sports is set to be another blow for subscribers. According to the 2022 National Census, approximately 6.5 million people in South Africa are first-language Afrikaans speakers.

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Afrikaans commentary missing from key cricket broadcasts

MyBroadband reports that Afrikaans commentary has been conspicuously absent during important games in the recent SA20 cricket tournament and several cricket events broadcast before that. Speaking to MyBroadband, Pieter Jordaan, head of news and publicity at Solidarity, expressed his disappointment:

“Without any public consultation, a decision was made that the only commentary language for the tour would be English,” Jordaan said.

Jordaan pressed SuperSport on who exactly, within the wider Canal+ structure, had greenlit the decision to scrap Afrikaans commentary, especially given that Canal+ executives had repeatedly promised a focus on local content.

“They’ve said their strategy is all about investing more in local productions and strengthening ties with local audiences,” he noted.

David Mignot, CEO of Canal+ Africa, has been clear before: cutting Afrikaans or Zulu content does not make sense.

“It would be counterproductive, plain and simple. That’s not on the cards,” Mignot said.

Still, concerns persist that Canal+ might quietly replace homegrown series and films with international shows dubbed into local languages, leaving viewers questioning whether promises of local investment are more talk than action. There is no official statement from SuperSport or MultiChoice confirming a formal, blanket removal of all Afrikaans sports commentary across every event.

As seen in the tweet below:

South Africans react to SuperSport changes

South Africans have not taken the reports and developments well:

@Mosito987:

"It's called capitalism. They make rules as they see fit. It’s that thing called an investor. He has no baggage; all he wants is your money, not sentiment. To many of you, it will come as a shock."

@VyshakhPillai:

"The way it’s going, Canal+ will slash SuperSport entirely and replace it with Canal+ channels."

@Buja3D:

"Where is AfriForum? They must intervene. This is wrong."

@kcchabangu:

"What’s hilarious is this was done by a French owner who made a valid business decision. Had it been a South African, we would have AfriForum screaming."

@Daarvalhy:

"Racism, of course, why even ask? What other logical answer could there be?"

@molefe23op:

"Canal+ does not care about feelings... 😂😂😂😂😂."

The Springboks applaud the fans in a lap of honour following the team's victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Springboks fans will be monitoring their screens closely once international rugby resumes in July to see if there will be Afrikaans commentary during the matches.

Dstv agrees with SA Rugby on a deal

Briefly News previously reported that DStv subscribers in South Africa can expect an upgraded rugby viewing experience after fresh talks between MultiChoice’s new owner Canal+, SA Rugby and SuperSport in Johannesburg.

The meeting, held at MultiChoice headquarters in Randburg, brought together key stakeholders to align on the future of rugby broadcasting.

Source: Briefly News