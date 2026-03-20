A TikTok video comparing two major cities sparked debate after showing a side that many people don’t usually see

The conversation grew from a back-and-forth between users, quickly pulling in opinions about global perceptions and reality

Mzansi weighed in strongly, turning a simple comparison into a much bigger discussion about how places are viewed

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A video showing a different side of a well-known global city has left many people surprised and talking. The images shared online challenged the picture many have come to expect from popular media.

The picture on the left showed the unseen side of America. Image: @red46664

Source: TikTok

A heated online debate unfolded after TikTok user @red46664 responded to claims that New York City is better than Johannesburg. On 8 March 2026, he shared clips showing a less glamorous side of New York, with littered streets and neglected areas. The response came after an American user praised New York, sparking a back-and-forth that quickly drew attention.

The debate by user @red46664 originally began with a broader conversation about how some parts of the United States are portrayed versus reality. The TikTok user had previously posted videos highlighting areas that looked run-down and rarely shown in mainstream media. This added fuel to the discussion, shifting focus to global perceptions of cities and living conditions.

New York City versus Johannesburg CBD

Mzansi viewers were quick to weigh in, with many saying Johannesburg compares better than people think. Some pointed out that every city has its struggles, while others felt South Africa is often unfairly judged without seeing its full picture. The comparison sparked pride among locals defending their home.

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Reactions online were strong, with users debating not just cities but also politics and global issues. Some comments even referenced international tensions and government spending priorities, turning a simple city comparison into a much bigger conversation about how countries present themselves to the world.

The visual on the left showed the littered streets of NYC. Image: @red46664

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here's what the internet said

Zama Xabadiya wrote:

“I never knew the USA looked like that. 😩”

36462828 commented:

“South Africa is better than the USA.”

Aphiwe April commented:

“Nah, come to South Africa; not just Johannesburg. What about Gqeberha, Port Elizabeth?”

Pxrston wrote:

“Cape Town was rated better than New York and many other known cities.”

MaNdlovu commented:

“No way, Joburg looks better than that. 😭”

Miles commented:

“That’s Trump’s version of ‘making America great again’. 🤣🤣🤣”

TheGreenGoblin quoted:

“Concrete jungle where dreams are made of…”

MOPELI commented:

“We knew a long time ago it’s like this. On TV, they only show the clean places.”

Aggies🇿🇦 commented:

“The American dream. 👀”

KB asked:

“Is this Hillbrow, Johannesburg? 😭”

Leonardo T / BravelionOfficial commented:

“No trees! Just a concrete jungle.”

Mr Bra Sam asked:

“Really, is this New York? 🤔🤔”

Sunflower commented:

“The world has a littering problem. 😩”

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Source: Briefly News