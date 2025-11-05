A South African content creator flew to New York for the annual New York City Marathon to support thousands of runners

The New York City Marathon is the largest in the world and handed out R2.8 million to the race winner, Hellen Obiri

The man's over-the-top support entertained social media users, who were stunned when he kissed two strangers on the street

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The South African man flew to New York City for their annual marathon to support the over 59 000 runners. Images: @gingerwithagopro

Source: TikTok

Chad Nathan, an avid South African runner, flew to New York, USA, to support runners in the New York City Marathon in a fun and energetic way. The local content creator plans to participate in one marathon every month.

The New York City Marathon took place on 2 November, 2025, annually occurring on the first Sunday of November. Chad cheered on the 59 226 entrants, snapping pictures and handing out high fives as they ran from Staten Island to Central Park, Manhattan. The young man even received a kiss from two women on the side of the road.

"Well, that was wild," wrote Chad.

According to the publication Runner's World, 132 countries were represented in the race, with Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri claiming her second victory in New York with an impressive time of 2:19:51. As the winner of the race, she took home $150 000 (approximately R2.8 million) in prize money: $100 000 for winning the title, and an additional $50 000 for breaking the course record.

Hellen Obiri smashed the course record, which has stood since 2003. Image: @wmmajors

Source: Instagram

More on the New York City Marathon

The TCS New York City Marathon made history as the largest marathon worldwide, with more than 1.2 million people finishing the race since its inception in 1970. The first marathon saw 127 entrants with 55 finishers running four laps around Central Park. This changed in 1976, when the race expanded to the five boroughs: Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, The Bronx, and Brooklyn.

Manhattan is known as New York's financial district. Image: Brandon Jacoby / Unsplash

Source: UGC

Man's marathon energy entertains South Africans

While not many social media users commented at the time of publication, those who did were entertained after seeing the running enthusiast kiss two women on the street.

@live.a.little2023 joked under the post:

"Did you just kiss strangers? You might catch something."

@lu_mwiinga remarked with a laugh:

"The kisses killed me."

An enthusiastic @tyladibb stated:

"I love to see it as a fellow South African in New York."

@sheswendy7 wrote in the comment section:

"I absolutely love this for you. You are bringing the vibes."

@carms299 told Chad:

"I live for your content! Feel good content at its best."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Chad's account below:

3 Other stories about marathons

In another article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video showed children enthusiastically waiting for their father who was taking part in a race. The kids showed up along the route to lift his spirits.

reported that a TikTok video showed children enthusiastically waiting for their father who was taking part in a race. The kids showed up along the route to lift his spirits. A South African runner received an emotional welcome back to work after completing the 2025 Comrades Marathon. The internet praised the workplace for honouring the man's outstanding achievement.

After the cancellation of the Cape Town Marathon, Woolworths donated food to 18 charities. Social media users applauded the retail store and were inspired by their quick, thoughtful gesture.

Source: Briefly News