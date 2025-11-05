South Africans, including the Economic Freedom Fighters, congratulated the new Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani, who ran as a Democratic candidate, promised voters that there would be city-owned grocery shops and free bus fares

The EFF celebrated his achievement and noted that his father was a professor at the University of Cape Town

Zohran Mamdani, the new mayor of New York, lived in South Africa. Image: @ZohranKMamdani

NEW YORK CITY, USA — The Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated the election of the new New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat candidate who took New York City in a hotly contested election. Mamdani also has ties to South Africa.

According to Sky News, Mamdani won with 60.5% of the votes counted against New York's former state governor, Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani is the youngest person to be elected as a mayor in the city. He is also the first Muslim and South Asian to be elected to the position. More than two million people voted in the elections, an increase from 2021's elections, where just under 1.15 million people voted.

EFF congratulates Mamdani

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) released a statement in which it celebrated Mamdani's victory. The party posted a statement on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account. In the statement, the party said it applauds Mamdani's support for the people of Palestine and said the stance represented a necessary moral awakening within American politics. The party further said Mamdani's courage has made him a symbol of principled leadership.

"The EFF is confident that Mamdani's leadership will serve as the beginning for pogressive global relations and renewed solidarity between Africa, the United States, and the Global south. The EFF believes that a new relationship between Africa and the United States ust be forged, one free from the neo-colonial arrogance and exploitative interests that have defined past US foreign policy, particularly under the Trump administration," the party said.

Mamdani's link with South Africa

EFF member Sinawo Thambo posted his message celebrating Mamdani on his @Sinawo_Thambo X account. Sinawo noted that Mamdani's father, Mahmood Mamdani, was appointed the inaugural holder of the AC Jordan chair of African studies at the University of Cape Town in 1998. He left the university after he clashed with the leadership over a proposed new Afrocentric curriculum for the university's Centre of African Studies. Zohran attended school at St. George's Grammar School in Cape Town for two years.

Zohran Mamdani is the youngest mayor of New York. Image: @ZohranKMamdani

South Africans applaud Mamdani

Netiens saluted Mamdani's political victory.

EverydaySocial said:

"Love this. Zohran actually studied in South Africa for two years, which is kinda ironic, seeing how much anti-immigrant sentiment there is now."

Solomon Bareebe said:

"Don't forget, he wanted to make SA his home. But failed."

A said:

"He's a phenomenal academic."

Mephisto said:

"Mamdani books and lectures should be prescribed readings in SA universities."

