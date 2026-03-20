South Africa is seeing fewer marriages while divorces continue to climb, sparking concern and discussion online

People are marrying later, and short marriages are struggling more than ever before, reflecting changing social trends

Netizens shared personal experiences and insights, revealing how modern life and pressures are shaping relationships today

Marriage in South Africa is shifting in ways that surprise many. Recent discussions online reveal changing patterns that leave viewers questioning love, commitment, and timing.

The picture on the left showed two wedding rings. Image: freepic.diller

Source: UGC

TikTok user @tejv_27 sparked debate on 19 March 2026 after highlighting South Africa’s declining marriages and rising divorces. Stats SA reported 102,373 marriages in 2024, down 2.9% from 2023, while divorces rose to 24,202, an 8.9% increase. The post got people talking about how modern life, financial pressures, and shifting lifestyles may be affecting relationships.

Civil marriages made up the majority at 97,510, followed by 2,634 customary marriages and 2,229 civil unions, all of which have declined. South Africans are also choosing to marry later, with the average age now sitting at 39 for men and 35 for women. The trend reflects changing social patterns since 2016, suggesting that marriage is evolving rather than disappearing.

South African relationships changing marriage trends

Many viewers shared personal experiences and reflections, explaining why relationships end or why they chose to marry later. The TikTok thread under user @ejv_27's post became a space for honest conversations about love, commitment, and societal pressures, highlighting the human side behind the statistics.

Mzansi reactions ranged from worry to curiosity, with some offering advice and others simply reflecting on the changing landscape of South African love life. The stats left people wondering why marriages are falling apart, and why more people are opting for the way out.

Wedding rings on textured surface. Image: freepik

Source: UGC

Check out the TikTok post with the reactions:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Myke wrote:

“My husband left me for his own cousin. 😭”

CHRIS-M commented:

“The new laws have killed the marriage industry. We can’t even pay lobola in instalments anymore, and the cash price is too high in this economy.”

MunchTeq asked:

“So what’s the solution? Should each person build their own wealth, or go for out-of-community property with a prenup?”

Modi Construction Project commented:

“To those of us not married yet, let’s do the right things… Marriage is beautiful if we follow the right principles. 👌🥰”

User4858290082347 wrote:

“But why? I’m getting married soon… Yoh. 🥺”

Doc commented:

“If I weren’t married, I would never marry again.”

Markie commented:

“No one really wins. Even living together can get complicated, especially when kids are involved.”

British_Lady_Laura commented:

“Marriage isn’t the same anymore. It feels like you lose the love of your life once you’re married.”

Lucky Star 3 wrote:

“Yesterday, my wife asked me to sign the divorce papers.”

Mayoni commented:

"I’m getting married again to the best woman in the world. I choose love and peace every day.”

Stick2022 commented:

“We are learning to live alone. No noise, no financial burden, no GBV.”

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Source: Briefly News