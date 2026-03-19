A shared salary figure sparked strong reactions, with many questioning whether it reflects the effort behind the role

Online discussions quickly grew as people compared expectations with the reality of earnings in similar positions

The post highlighted ongoing concerns about affordability and how far certain incomes can realistically stretch

A customer service salary figure was enough to get people talking, and not in a nice way. The numbers left Mzansi traumatized, wondering how people are expected to survive on peanuts.

Content creator Boni Xaba on the left posing in her study room. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

Content creator Boni Xaba once again got people talking, again, on 14 March 2026, after sharing another anonymous payslip. This time, the focus was on a customer service salary, and the numbers left many viewers uneasy.

On the payslip made public by user @liferesetwithboni, the individual earns R6,400 per month despite having 10 years of experience in the field. According to Indeed, a customer service representative in South Africa sits at just over R9,000 per month. Even that figure is often debated, with many saying it still falls short of covering basic needs comfortably.

Low earnings highlight growing cost pressures

The figure quickly sparked reactions, with many questioning how someone could stay in the role that long without seeing significant financial growth. The comment section filled up with frustration. Some users described the amount as a stipend rather than a salary, while others pointed out the rising cost of living and how difficult it would be to survive on that income.

As with many of Boni’s posts, the conversation went beyond just one payslip. It opened up a wider discussion about experience, pay progression and whether certain roles are being undervalued despite the years people put into them.

The screenshot on the left showed how much a customer service earns. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

R commented:

“That’s a stipend. 😳”

Delirious~sage said:

“I work 195 hours and earn over 7k… Yho.”

Philani_Phisto wrote:

“It’s tough. Sometimes you just have to do it for experience.”

VuyiswaM commented:

“This is heartbreaking. People are forced to accept these salaries because it’s better than nothing, kodwa aibo guys. 💔”

Simba NMA shared:

“Same here. 😌 I’m starting my SHEMTRAC course next month at Funda Institute.”

User3903358815055 wrote:

“I can relate. 😭 I used to work 6 to 6 shifts, and this is what you’d get paid. Sometimes you’re paid on the 25th, sometimes at the end of the month. 💔”

Lio said:

“I get why they are sometimes angry. 💔”

Malcolm_masuku commented:

“Ten years of work experience is crazy. 🙆🏻‍♂️”

Big A wrote:

“Ten years for flowers and chocolates. 😭😭”

China said:

“I’d rather stick with being a Bolt driver, thanks. 😭”

3 Other Briefly News stories about payslips

A viral post shares the earnings of a senior lecturer with advanced academic qualifications, offering a rare glimpse into university salaries.

A cybersecurity payslip circulating online gives people a rare look at what a Junior SOC Analyst in South Africa actually takes home after four years of study.

A tax consultant’s payslip sparked national debate after revealing earnings that shocked South Africans on social media.

Source: Briefly News