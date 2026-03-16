South African businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize was reportedly dragged to court by her ex-husband, Sbu Mpisane

This pertains to their divorce settlement, where Mpisane filed a court application, years after their initial split

Details about their bitter court feud have ignited a debate on social media, with people picking sides

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Shauwn Mkhize and her ex-Husband, Sbu Mpisane, are back in court over their divorce. Image: kwa_mammkhize, Sbumpisane

Source: Instagram

Popular media star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is back in the headlines again, this time for her messy divorce drama.

Why is Shauwn Mkhize back in court?

The former Royal AM boss was dragged to court by her ex-husband, Sbu Mpisane, reports City Press.

Mkhize reportedly filed for divorce in 2018, after deciding to separate six years prior. Their divorce got finalised in 2024; however, Mpisane is seeking the services of a liquidator as per their divorce outcome.

It is alleged that they got married in a community of property, which meant that their assets, including their estate, should be divided equally. A post by @Buzzlifenews states that Mpisane wants Mkhize to adhere to he stipualtions on their settlement.

"Mpisane reportedly claims that the process of winding up the estate has not been carried out properly, arguing that a liquidator should be appointed to ensure the assets are fairly divided. His legal move aims to compel Mamkhize to comply with what he says the court ordered in their divorce settlement."

Mzansi is divided on this, looking at how Mkhize was recently in a legal showdown involving the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

Mzansi reacts to Mkhize's latest drama

Many people have responded to Mkhize and Mpisane's courtroom drama, with varying opinions.

@april_sa10 mentioned:

"It's funny how people are saying, 'he must move on' and that 'he's crazy', when in the same scenario, if it were a woman, she would be praised and rallied behind."

@LubhaZa laughed:

"Lol, SARS this side is taking Mamkhize's stuff, and her ex-husband wants to finish her off too. It's a fairytale."

@LadyMpopi claimed:

"What a weird man. So he wants that home sold instead of his son and grandchildren inheriting it, Some men mxm, letting bitterness rule them into destroying a legacy."

@lettymavuso57 asked:

"That’s why Mamkhize doesn’t care about Sbahle anymore?"

@Dj_Eskamel questioned:

"Does Mpisane know that even the SARS debt is going to be split into two?"

@Amahashi_ stated:

"He needs to move on and fill in a Z83 and leave Shaun alone."

Drama with Shauwn Mkhize's fake designer bags

In a previous report from Briefly News, SARS) had seized and auctioned more of her luxury items, including designer bags and a Lamborghini Urus. Fans responded to the claim by the taxman, which stated that only 23 bags out of the 200 which were seized from Mpisane were authentic. While the rest were fake.

“23 out of 200 MaMkhize's bags were authentic. The rest were from Small Street, according to @sarstax! Rich people do not flaunt their wealth on social media; always keep that in mind,” @realnorma_kay said.

Source: Briefly News