MaMkhize continues to face financial and legal trouble after the revenue collector seized more of her assets over a R40 million tax debt

Several of her luxury items including designer bags and a car worth over R4 million are set to be auctioned

Social media weighed with mixed reactions, with some arguing that SARS wasn't taking the assets that matter to MaMkhize

MaMkhize is set to lose more luxury items after SARS seized her handbags and vehicles. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

It continues to pour for businesswoman and reality TV star MaMkhize, who is set to lose more luxury items, months after dozens of her vehicles were auctioned.

The Mbabane Highlanders owner, born Shauwn Mkhize, has had several of her moveable assets seized by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) amid reports that she owes the taxman over R40 million. Her football club, Royal AM, was also sold to recoup part of the tax debt she owes.

MaMkhize’s troubles have also continued to pile up as she was recently charged with forgery, bribery and fraud. Now, MaMkhize’s luxury items are set to be auctioned off, according to a report by The South African.

MaMkhize's designer bags and Lamborghini to be auctioned

According to the auction house Bidder’s Choice, MaMkhize’s designer handbags and luggage bags are set to be sold to the highest bidder.

The list of hand and luggage bags that will be up for grabs is:

Balenciaga

Saint Laurent

Goyard

Louis Vuitton

Dior

Gucci

Burberry

The most expensive item on the list is a 2021 Lamborghini Urus, which costs approximately R4 million to R5 million for a new model, while pre-owned models can range from R3 million to R4 million. That isn’t the only vehicle the businesswoman is set to lose, as several construction vehicles will also be auctioned off.

Interestingly, MaMkhize is set to lose various items, including hairdryers, fans, a washing machine, and trash cans. MaMkhize's assets will be auctioned from Friday, 10 October, to Wednesday, 15 October 2025.

MaMkhize's 2021 Lamborghini Urus is set to be auctioned. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts as SARS auctions more of MaMkhize's items

After social media user @qhamadlula_ shared that SARS was going after MaMkhize’s assets, South Africans weighed in with mixed reactions. While some shared hilarious reactions, others claimed the auctions were inconsequential.

Here are some of the comments:

@VeeOpulence shared:

“Nah I want the other LV bags, not that one. I also want her jewellery.”

@Pumi_vee claimed:

“They’re taking her rejects, not the real ones that she’s not willing to lose.”

@Acacios__ said:

“They even took spoons 😭😭😭”

@Moss2718 highlighted:

“She's still roaming the streets.”

@TheOnly_VK argued:

“SARS is actually playing around if you think about it. What is it that they have taken that really matters to them or seem to love? Take the Godzilla or that 6x6, let them show us that they're serious.”

@081Mdluli asked:

“I want to know the auction sites they post these after repossessing them.”

MaMkhize's net worth explained

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously did a deep dive into how MaMkhize got so rich.

The article explored how the under fire entreprenuer and reality TV star accumulated an estimated net worth of R300 million. In dollars, MaMkhize’s net worth translates to over $16.8 million, placing her among South Africa’s elite millionaires.

Source: Briefly News