Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane looked gorgeous in her viral video, where she showed off her face

Sbahle ditched the makeup and decided to show off her natural beauty, as she promoted a skincare routine

Mzansi men went crazy as they gushed over the star, saying they would fork out thousands just to pay her lobola

Sbahle Mpisane showed off her natural face.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reality TV star Sbahle stunned social media users when she flaunted her stunning skin.

The fitness bunny ditched the makeup and showed off her natural face, and the SA men went crazy over her beauty.

Taking to Instagram, Sbahle trolled her ex-friend, who said she looked old. She had a clapback of the century when she proved that not only is she young, but she is also gorgeous.

"Remember, my bitter ex-friend said I look old? I didn’t forget!! How old do you think I look?" she said.

How to achieve that Sbahle glow

The Kwa Mam'Mkhize reality TV star then schooled women who wish to achieve her look, saying it is not about the products used, but it's about how they are layered.

"It’s less about the brand name and more about the active ingredients and how you layer them. The combo you’re using hits all the right notes," she said.

Sbahle Mpisane uses Hyaluronic Acid for deep hydration and plumping. Retinol, which boosts cell turnover, reduces fine lines, and evens tone. Glycolic Acid to gently exfoliate dead skin, brightens, and refines texture. And lastly, Vitamin C, an antioxidant which provides protection, glow enhancement, and pigment correction.

"Together, that’s a perfect balance of hydration + exfoliation + repair + glow. A full-cycle skincare system that supports renewal and radiance all year long," she added.

Mpisane also goes to a skin clinic twice a month to help maintain her glow.

Sbahle Mpisane rocked a makeup-free look and shared her skin care routine tips.

Source: Instagram

Men go crazy over Sbahle

Taking to the comments section of Musa Khawula's video, men went crazy as they gushed over the star. Some even joked about paying a lot of money for lobola.

@Nay_TKPH asked:

"She’s gorgeous, man. Why is it always the case that 10s are like this?"

@Thebaddie02 gushed:

"She has flawless skin."

@KBMosh1 exclaimed:

"Yoh! She's beautiful!"

@Ayabong81838348 claimed:

"Mara Khune has a solid roster bafethu. Minnie, Sbahle, there were also rumours back in the day that he's dating Phindile Gwala."

@mn_terror gushed:

"She's beautiful."

Sbahle speaks on Khune break-up

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpisane opened up about her break-up with soccer star Itumeleng Khune following her car accident.

She was involved in a horrific car crash in 2018 in Durban after a night out with her friends. Sbahle admitted that she had lied about having amnesia at the time, and in her recent interview, she revealed why she lied.

"When Khune and I parted ways, we had to make it obvious so he could move on and can move on, too," she said. "I said I have amnesia, I do not remember him, but while I was in the hospital, I had communication with Khune," she admitted.

