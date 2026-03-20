A viral TikTok video showing a prisoner cooking in his cell has raised alarms about prison safety and oversight

South African citizens and experts are expressing concern over the risks and management issues this footage exposes

Social media users were left buzzing with debates about accountability, security, and the welfare of inmates in South Africa

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A single viral clip has ignited a debate about life behind bars. Viewers are questioning how far prison oversight goes and what this says about safety inside.

The picture on the left showed two men in prison playing a video game. Image: @mkhontoh26

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @mkhontoh26 posted a video on19 March 2026, showing a prisoner in orange overalls cooking on the floor of a cell. The man took a part of a hot stove, and put it on top of rocks to prepare what looked like beef. The caption in Zulu read:

“I don't have much today kodwa ngithi anginikhumbuze nje ukuth muthanda izinto eziza kalula kunezinto ezu3 Impumelelo 10% Ijele 50% Ukufa 40% Danko.” Translation: “I don’t have much today, but I just want to remind you that success comes 10%, prison 50%, death 40%.”

This alarming footage raises questions about security and safety in South African prisons. Cooking in a cell is illegal and dangerous, potentially exposing prisoners and staff to fire hazards or health risks. Experts argue that this reflects deeper issues of management and supervision in correctional facilities.

Prison safety questioned after viral cooking video

Mzansi viewers expressed concern for the prisoner’s welfare and the broader implications of lax enforcement. Many pointed out that such incidents highlight the need for stricter regulations, improved monitoring, and better inmate support within the system.

The video by user @mkhontoh26 sparked widespread discussion online, with citizens calling for accountability and law enforcement intervention. Social media users debated the responsibilities of authorities and the risks prisoners face, demonstrating how a single clip can shine a light on larger systemic issues.

The screenshot on the left showed a prisoner preparing food. Image: @mkhontoh26

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Sky Walker asked:

“Where did you get the meat from? 😂”

ZeeZyy asked:

“What’s the difference between Correctional Services and prison? Let’s help each other understand this.”

Thabile Mshengu_Tshabalal commented:

“I’m thinking of leaving the outside world. 😭 This life has no stress… You cook, eat, sleep or watch TV, all for free. That's the life I want.”

Lady Vee commented:

“It’s like Bluetooth and FM mode are fighting to connect. 😂”

Sphelele mdletshe commented:

“Ey nkabi, your caption is very deep. 😭”

Sikho M commented:

“Ngisebenzisa data lasejele manje. Translation: I'm using data from jail now. 😭”

Whitey Andile Hlophe asked:

“Where did you get the stove? 😳”

Andrew Masoeu commented:

“He actually enjoys this lifestyle more than being a free man… He’s at home.”

User8951733973248 commented:

“uMkhwanazi is getting a missed call. 😭”

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A prisoner at the Grootvlei Correctional Centre was sentenced to life imprisonment after he violated a fellow inmate, prompting netizens to react.

Two terrifying prisoners are on the loose after escaping from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News