Irish rugby club Munster is facing a major financial challenge, prompting a voluntary redundancy plan for staff

Up to 100 employees may be affected, though professional players and coaching staff remain protected

Recent on-field struggles and missed revenue opportunities have contributed to the club’s losses, estimated at around R21 million

An Irish rugby club has put together a voluntary redundancy plan as it grapples with financial challenges in the range of R21 million.

Munster captain JJ Hanrahan talks to his players in the huddle after the United Rugby Championship. Image: Shaun Roy

Source: Getty Images

Munster Rugby, which was in South Africa last week for the United Rugby Championship, where it was demolished 45-0 by the Sharks, is facing financial pressures at the province.

Munster financial losses

The Irish Times reports that the staff were informed of this latest development on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, leaving many employees stunned. Up to 100 staff are eligible to be part of the plan, with hopes that compulsory measures can be avoided at all costs.

However, this is not expected to affect professional players or coaching staff. After an internal financial review was undertaken at the province, it is understood by the Irish Times that losses of 1 million pounds, roughly R21 million, were incurred. The province had an underwhelming campaign, failing to secure a home fixture in the knockout stages of either the URC or the Champions Cup, matches that naturally generate significant revenue.

As seen in the post below:

Munster rugby's struggles on the field

This season, Munster has also had a dismal run of results, again missing out on a home tie in the Champions Cup knockouts and instead entering the Challenge Cup playoffs. The side is currently placed in sixth position in the URC, and there is uncertainty over whether they can secure a home quarter-final in the competition.

Munster players react at full-time in the United Rugby Championship match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and Munster at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Image : Shaun Roy

Source: Getty Images

There have also been concerted efforts to reduce the size of the playing squad ahead of the season. Munster Rugby confirmed that it had initiated a Voluntary Redundancy Programme and begun consultations with staff.

The province said revenue had fallen below forecasts in a challenging economic environment, and that the programme was the next step in aligning costs with income to establish a sustainable financial position. It added that its priority was to communicate with and support colleagues first and that it would make no further comment at the time.

Read the statement below:

This is the second rugby club to run into a financial abyss, following South Africa’s Free State Cheetahs, who had to enforce staff retrenchments due to financial difficulties. It appears running rugby clubs in 2026 is becoming a capital-intensive project, with more clubs finding the going tougher recently.

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He previously came through the Benetton academy system while his father, Franco Smith, was based in northern Italy

Source: Briefly News