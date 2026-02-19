Benetton have brought in a 22-year-old fly-half with strong ties to both Italy and South Africa, signalling a move that blends heritage with long-term planning

The transfer adds to growing concern in South Africa about promising youngsters pursuing careers abroad and potentially switching international allegiance

Club officials in Treviso believe the signing strengthens not only their squad depth but also Italy’s future options at fly-half

Benetton have secured the services of Sharks fly-half Jean Smith on a three-year contract ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season, bringing the 22-year-old back to familiar surroundings in Treviso.

Smith’s return carries personal significance. He previously came through the Benetton academy system while his father, Franco Smith, was based in northern Italy during his own playing and coaching career. Born in Italy, the young playmaker qualifies to represent the Azzurri, and the club has made no secret of its hope that he can eventually push for national honours.

After leaving Italy more than a decade ago, Smith completed his schooling at Grey College in Bloemfontein before joining the Sharks. He represented South Africa at Under-20 level in 2023 and was widely regarded as a long-term option at fly-half for the Durban side. However, a run of injuries disrupted his momentum at a crucial stage of his development.

Reflecting on his move, Smith said he was thrilled to return to a club that meant far more to him than just a professional opportunity. He explained that Benetton was where he first picked up a rugby ball and began a journey that would shape his life. He added that he was eager to give everything to the team, both on and off the field, and to play his part in achieving the club’s ambitions.

Benetton eye Italian national pathway

Benetton president Antonio Pavanello described Smith’s return as deeply meaningful, noting that the fly-half had worn the green and white jersey from a young age. He said the club viewed Smith as a rapidly developing player who had benefited from competing in the demanding South African environment.

Pavanello highlighted Smith’s technical ability, along with the maturity and personality he has shown despite his age, as key reasons behind the signing. He stressed that Smith fits neatly into the club’s broader technical project.

The president also pointed out that Smith’s eligibility for Italy adds further value to the deal. Benetton, he explained, are committed to investing in players who can strengthen both the club and the wider Italian rugby system, including the senior national side.

According to Pavanello, there is strong belief within the organisation that Smith can continue his growth in Treviso and make a meaningful contribution to Benetton’s objectives in the seasons ahead. South African keeps on losing young talent, after the Cape Town-born Rynard Gordon, joined Ulster in Ireland.

Earlier in 2026, South African rugby lost another young star when Under-18 player Josh Neill joined Leinster’s youth academy. He has since represented Ireland’s Under-20 team, raising concerns that Gordon might follow a similar trajectory.

