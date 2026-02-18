Springboks flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit completed shoulder surgery and has begun intense recovery work at home

The 32-year-old aims to be match-ready for South Africa’s July opening clash against England

His Japanese club Verblitz confirmed a long-term leave as du Toit focuses on returning to full fitness

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks veteran and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit has successfully undergone shoulder surgery and is now on the path to full recovery. He is racing against time to be available for the Springboks’ opening match of the season against England in July.

Pieter-Steph du Toit during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

The 2025 World Rugby Player of the Year nominee sustained the injury while playing club rugby in Japan, raising concerns that he could be sidelined for a significant period. Du Toit shared videos on social media of himself lifting weights with his right arm and cycling in his home gym, demonstrating his determination to return to the field as soon as possible.

Du Toit had featured in just three matches for his Japanese club, Verblitz, this season, marking his first appearance in 587 days. His comeback was interrupted by previous setbacks while on Springboks duty, with his last outing being against the Kobe Kobelco Steelers on 27 December 2025. Verblitz confirmed that he will take a long-term leave from the squad to focus on recovery, with a return date yet to be announced.

Springboks coach optimistic for mid-year matches

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus addressed the injury at the end of January, expressing cautious optimism about du Toit’s availability for the new season.

“It’s a shoulder operation. He had surgery last year as well, one shoulder was fixed then, but now the other one has become a problem,” Erasmus explained.

“Ultimately, the management of the injury rests with his club, but the usual recovery period is around four to five months, so we’re optimistic he could be available by the time we face England.”

Pieter-Steph du Toit in action during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: John Dickson

Source: Getty Images

Springboks tight schedule in 2026

The Springboks have a challenging schedule in 2026. They will open with a home match against England at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on 4 July, followed by a clash with Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 11 July. The opening stretch concludes when Wales visit Kings Park in Durban on 18 July.

The team then shifts focus to a four-Test series against New Zealand. The first Test is on Saturday, 22 August, at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. The second encounter takes place on Saturday, 29 August, at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium. Johannesburg hosts the third Test on Saturday, 5 September, at FNB Stadium, before the series concludes with a fourth Test on Saturday, 12 September, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Springboks star ruled out of the season

Briefly News also reported that a Springboks star has suffered a season-ending injury, which means he is set to be out for a long period in 2026.

The South African rugby star's injury comes as bad news for both his club and the Springboks as he's now expected to undergo surgery in a few days.

Source: Briefly News