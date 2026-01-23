Pieter-Steph du Toit has been deregistered by Toyota Verblitz and will undergo surgery in South Africa

The Springboks star played only three matches this season after returning from a long injury layoff

Du Toit joins fellow Springboks Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager in facing long-term recovery setbacks in Japan

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a rugby analyst on the impact the injury it will have on the national team

Springboks star Pieter-Steph du Toit faces uncertainty ahead of the 2026 international season after being deregistered by Japanese club Toyota Verblitz due to injury. The experienced back-rower sustained an undisclosed injury while playing in Japan and will return to South Africa for surgery, the club has confirmed.

Pieter-Steph du Toit during the 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Georgia at Mbombela Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Nelspruit, South Africa. Image: Dirk Kotze

Source: Getty Images

Du Toit has featured in just three matches for Verblitz this season, marking his first club appearance in 587 days. His comeback was interrupted by previous setbacks while on Springboks duty, with his last outing being against the Kobe Kobelco Steelers on December 27. Verblitz confirmed that he will take long-term leave from the squad to focus on recovery, with a return date yet to be announced.

Injury woes continue for Springboks in Japan

Japanese rugby clubs often keep injury details private, revealing information only when a player must be deregistered. This season, du Toit becomes the third Springbok sidelined in Japan due to injury. Faf de Klerk faced a serious ankle injury while at Yokohama Canon Eagles, requiring surgery back home, and Lood de Jager recently underwent hip surgery, with recovery expected to last six to twelve months.

Faf de Klerk runs with the ball during the 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Georgia at Mbombela Stadium. Image: Dirk Kotze

Source: Getty Images

De Jager, who sustained his injury during international duty, said he was eager to contribute to his team but now must focus on rehabilitation in South Africa. Du Toit’s setback adds to Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus’ ongoing challenge of managing key players’ fitness ahead of the new season.

Rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena on Du Toit injury

Briefly News exclusively spoke to rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, who weighed in on Pieter-Steph du Toit’s injury and its impact on the Springboks ahead of the 2026 season.

Mokoena explained that losing du Toit so early in the year would test the Springboks’ back-row options, especially as the team balances international fixtures and player workload.

“Du Toit is not just a world-class player, but a cornerstone in South Africa’s defensive and breakdown strategies. His absence forces Erasmus to rethink combinations,” he said.

See the tweet below:

On the road to recovery, Mokoena highlighted the risks of rushing players back.

“Japanese clubs often deregister players to allow full rehabilitation. It’s crucial du Toit takes his time. Any premature return could compromise his 2026 season and even the World Cup cycle.”

Mokoena also noted the silver lining for younger Springboks.

“While it’s unfortunate for du Toit, this opens a chance for emerging talent to step up and gain experience at the international level. It could strengthen the squad depth in the long term.”

SA legend warns Springboks about All Blacks

Briefly News also reported that a South African rugby legend sent warnings to the Springboks ahead of their clash with the All Blacks of New Zealand later this year.

The Boks defeated the All Blacks during their run to win the Rugby Championship and would relinquish another tie with them this season.

Source: Briefly News