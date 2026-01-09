Percy Montgomery has cautioned the Springboks ahead of their clash against bitter rivals New Zealand later this year, 2026

The All Blacks will tour South Africa later this year and will play against the Springboks during the tour, while another test will be outside the country

The Rugby legend also acknowledged the Boks coach Rassie Erasmus concerning the team's recent success against the All Blacks

South African rugby legend Percy Montgomery has sent a strong warning to the Springboks ahead of the historic Greatest Rivalry tour in which they would face the All Blacks of New Zealand.

Percy Montgomery in action during the Rugby World Cup 2007. Image: Popperfoto

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand are set to visit South Africa later this year in a nod to rugby’s traditional touring era, playing preparatory matches against local URC teams before contesting a four-Test series against the Springboks, with the final Test scheduled to be staged outside the country.

Across their two-Test series in New Zealand in 2025, the Springboks succumbed to a 24–17 defeat at Eden Park but responded with a 43–10 win against the All Blacks in Wellington in the second leg.

The Springboks ended 2025 with two titles, retaining the Rugby Championship and also winning all their matches during the end-of-the-year tour.

Montgomery warns Springboks about All Blacks

Despite the Boks' status as the current highest-ranked side in the World, Montgomery cautioned that rugby history proves how rapidly fortunes can change, stressing that writing off New Zealand would be a serious error.

Speaking on the Behind the Ruck podcast, Montgomery said the intensity of the rivalry still resonates deeply with him, highlighting the enduring mystique surrounding the All Blacks. He noted that while New Zealand may be going through a challenging phase, the Springboks experienced a similar period before rebounding to claim the 2019 World Cup under Rassie Erasmus.

Montgomery also pointed to South Africa’s heavy defeat in New Zealand in 2017 as evidence of how quickly a team’s trajectory can shift, explaining that the Boks transformed their form within months on their way to lifting the World Cup. He emphasised that rugby is unpredictable and warned that complacency remains one of the game’s greatest dangers.

Montgomery hails Erasmus regarding Boks' success

Montgomery conceded that South Africa has moved to the forefront under Rassie Erasmus following New Zealand’s long period of supremacy in the 2000s and 2010s, but emphasised that historical dominance carries little weight when the two rugby powerhouses face off.

Rassie Erasmus looks on ahead of the Autumn Nations Series international rugby union test match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France. Photo: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

He added that the contest promises to be demanding and compelling, noting that matches of this magnitude represent the pinnacle of the sport, where aspiring Springboks measure themselves against the All Blacks, widely regarded as the top two teams in the world.

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour – Match Schedule

Friday, 7 August: Opening clash against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town

Tuesday, 11 August: The tour continues with a midweek encounter versus the Sharks at Kings Park, Durban

Saturday, 15 August: A high-profile showdown with the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday, 22 August: First Test match against the Springboks at Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Tuesday, 25 August: A follow-up fixture against the Lions, also hosted at Ellis Park in Johannesburg

Saturday, 29 August: The Springboks meet their rivals again, this time at Cape Town Stadium

Saturday, 5 September: Another Springbok Test scheduled for FNB Stadium in Johannesburg

Saturday, 12 September: The final Springbok encounter, with the venue still to be confirmed

Source: Briefly News