A former Springboks great has offered rare insight into how Rassie Erasmus’ influence was evident long before his coaching success

The Springboks’ dominant recent run in international rugby has been linked to long-term vision, discipline and a shift in team culture

A light-hearted behind-the-scenes anecdote from the early playing days adds a personal touch to the story of a highly driven rugby mind

A Springboks legend has spoken glowingly about Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, praising his influence on South African rugby and hailing the national team’s recent success on the international stage.

Coach Rassie Erasmus looks on during the South Africa Springboks captains run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 2025 in Wellington, New Zealand. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

South Africa ended 2025 at the top of the World Rugby rankings and successfully retained the Rugby Championship for the first time, capping a remarkable season in which the team recorded an 86% win rate, their best since the famous 1998 campaign. The team suffered only two defeats in 2025: against the Wallabies at Ellis Park Stadium and the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Percy Montgomery, a former Springboks fullback and World Cup winner, reflected on Erasmus’s impact both as a player and a coach. Montgomery, who once held the record for most points scored in a single Test match, was overtaken by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in September 2025. He said Erasmus’ journey and achievements were no surprise to those who knew him well.

Percy Montgomery on Rassie Erasmus’ leadership qualities

Speaking on The Behind the Ruck Podcast, Montgomery said there was always something about Erasmus that set him apart. He recalled how Erasmus stood out even during their playing days, remembering his crooked fingers and his dislike of fruit, which became the subject of team pranks, including hiding bananas in his blazer.

Montgomery described Erasmus as the analyst within the team, noting that whenever he spoke, teammates listened. He explained that while their era involved plenty of joking around, the culture of the game had since shifted dramatically. According to Montgomery, Erasmus made it clear that players aspiring to become Springboks could no longer engage in the kind of shenanigans which were common in their semi-professional days, highlighting the clear differences between then and the fully professional environment of modern rugby.

Rassie Erasmus during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus’ impact on Springboks' success and SA Rugby

Montgomery also reflected on Erasmus’ broader contribution to South African rugby, crediting him with helping to place the country firmly on the global map. He praised Erasmus’ role in guiding the Springboks back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023, while noting his own World Cup success as a player in 2007.

He said he had known Erasmus personally for many years, recalling that they were close friends and that he had attended Erasmus’s wedding. Montgomery added that Erasmus had long been thinking ahead, pointing out that he was part of the 2011 coaching setup during Peter de Villiers’ tenure and had already begun studying how top international teams operated.

According to Montgomery, Erasmus’s decision to spend time overseas observing other rugby nations proved invaluable. He said South African rugby had previously struggled with professionalism, but Erasmus played a key role in transforming the system. Montgomery concluded that the way SA Rugby had evolved under Erasmus and created an environment that allowed players to improve and excel was nothing short of remarkable.

