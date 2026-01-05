A 20-year-old South African-born winger is turning heads in the English Premiership, prompting growing discussion about his international future

His recent performance has intensified speculation around a possible selection battle between South Africa and England

Upcoming Springboks fixtures against England add extra intrigue to the debate surrounding his long-term allegiance

A young South African winger has caught the attention of English rugby fans with his impressive form, sparking debate over which country he will represent at the international level.

South African Winger’s Impressive Form in England Sparks National Team Debate

Source: Getty Images

A potential international tug-of-war is brewing after a standout performance in the English Premiership put Exeter Chiefs winger Campbell Ridl firmly in the spotlight.

Campbell Ridl impresses in the English Premiership

Exeter Chiefs speedster Campbell Ridl announced himself on a bigger stage after scoring a superb solo try against the Leicester Tigers at Sandy Park last weekend. The 20-year-old’s composed chip-and-chase finish drew widespread praise in England and reignited discussion around his international future.

Ridl, a former Michaelhouse pupil, represented England Under-20 last year, but his roots remain firmly South African. According to Netwerk24, his parents are South Africans who met in England, where Campbell was born in 2005, before the family returned to South Africa when he was still very young.

Both Campbell and his younger brother William Ridl hold dual South African and British citizenship, making them eligible to play for either nation. William is currently starring for Michaelhouse and has already signed with the Sharks, further highlighting the family’s strong ties to South African rugby.

With his pace, skill and growing confidence at the Premiership level, Campbell Ridl’s rise is unlikely to go unnoticed for long, and the question of his international allegiance is becoming harder to ignore.

Springboks vs England adds intrigue to selection debate

Ridl has previously spoken about his enjoyment of England’s more expansive style of rugby, having starred for the country’s junior teams. In a 2025 interview with Ruck.co.za, he reflected on experiencing both rugby environments and admitted his future remained uncertain.

“It’s good to experience the different perspectives of the two rugby countries. It’s quite different. We’ll see what happens in the future, I don’t know yet. But hopefully I can stay here,” Ridl said at the time.

His former Michaelhouse 1st XV coach, James Fleming, said he believes Ridl has what it takes to reach the highest level of the game and expressed hope that he could one day represent the Springboks. Fleming added that Ridl is blessed with exceptional athletic ability and reflexes for his size, along with excellent hand-eye coordination and an instinct for spotting and exploiting opportunities. He also stressed that, regardless of where Ridl’s international future lies, he remains extremely proud of his achievements.

Campbell Ridl of Exeter Chiefs scores their second try during the Gallagher PREM match between Exeter Chiefs and Leicester Tigers at Sandy Park. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The debate gains further significance with the Springboks set to face England in the 2026 Nations Championship. South Africa opens their campaign against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 4 July. The teams last met in 2024, when the Springboks claimed a 29-20 victory.

A week later, South Africa hosts Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on 11 July, before concluding their July schedule against Wales at Kings Park in Durban on 18 July. August then brings a high-profile four-match series against the All Blacks, beginning at Ellis Park on 22 August.

As Campbell Ridl continues to shine in England, the conversation around where his international future lies is only set to grow louder.

