Fadlu Davids: Former Orlando Pirates Coach Names Most Dangerous Team at AFCON 2025
Raja Casablanca manager Fadlu Davids has identified the team he considers “the most dangerous” at the ongoing AFCON in Morocco.
Currently coaching Raja in Casablanca, where the tournament is being held, Davids is well-placed to observe the action firsthand.
While he recognises that the host nation Morocco, is among the favourites to claim the continental crown, he singles out Senegal as a particularly formidable side. He highlighted their slick passing and aggressive approach in the attacking third.
“Morocco naturally have the advantage as hosts, but Senegal have really caught my attention,” Davids told the Five-a-Side Podcast.
“They play a very fluid game and are relentless in the final third. At this point in the competition, they look like the most dangerous team on the pitch.”
Senegal, who secured their first AFCON title in 2021 by beating Egypt on penalties, are now aiming for a second continental victory. They defeated Sudan in the round of 16 to become the first team to secure a place in the quarter-finals on Saturday, 3 January, at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier.
Source: Briefly News
