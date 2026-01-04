Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung has reaffirmed the club’s ambition to advance in the CAF Confederation Cup, insisting that early setbacks have not dampened their resolve.

Amakhosi made a difficult start to their continental journey, suffering defeat against Al Masry in their opening fixture before settling for a draw with Zamalek in their second outing.

With one point collected from their first two matches, Chiefs sit third in Group D and still have four games remaining to push for a place in the next round.

Motaung believes the team is well positioned to accumulate the required points from the remaining fixtures to secure progression to the knockout phase.

Reflecting on the club’s return to continental competition, Motaung explained that their Nedbank Cup triumph paved the way for Kaizer Chiefs’ comeback to CAF Interclub football, marking their first appearance in four years since reaching the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly in 2021.

She added that the club successfully navigated the preliminary rounds by defeating opponents from Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo to earn a spot in the group stage, which has already seen them travel to Egypt to face Al Masry and host Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Looking ahead, Motaung stressed that the team remains focused on progressing further when the competition resumes after AFCON, beginning with home and away clashes against Zambia’s Zesco United, followed by a return trip to Egypt to face Zamalek and a home encounter against Al Masry.

