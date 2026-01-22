Several senior Springboks appear to be approaching the twilight of their international careers, with experienced campaigners such as Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi and Vincent Koch already drifting to the fringes of the national setup.

Despite this transition, supporters will be eagerly watching developments around the potential comeback of veteran tighthead Frans Malherbe, a cornerstone of South Africa’s forward dominance during an era that delivered back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs.

Malherbe has been out of action since March last year after worsening a long-standing back complaint during a United Rugby Championship fixture, an injury that ultimately ruled him out of the entire 2025 campaign.

Concerns over an early exit from the game have naturally followed. The forced retirement of Steven Kitshoff in early 2025 due to a neck issue heightened fears that Malherbe could face a similar outcome, particularly given the physical demands placed on front-row forwards.

While the experienced prop remains in the midst of an extended rehabilitation process, there is now renewed optimism surrounding his recovery. By opting against high-risk surgical intervention, Malherbe and the Springbok medical staff committed to a cautious treatment plan, and encouraging signs emerged toward the end of last year that his progress was trending more positively than before.

Approaching his 35th birthday in March, Malherbe is yet to resume full-contact training, but there is hope he could re-enter selection discussions as the URC reaches its decisive stages.

Given his value to both the Springboks and the Stormers, medical teams have erred on the side of caution throughout his recovery. Should he regain full fitness, however, Malherbe may yet push his case for inclusion in South Africa’s plans leading into the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Source: Briefly News