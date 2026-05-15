Rassie Erasmus has been selected to receive the highest South African national award from President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Springboks head coach will join captain Siya Kolisi on the list of SA rugby icons who have received the national honour

The news about Erasmus being honoured sparked loads of reactions from South African rugby lovers on social media

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Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is reportedly set to be honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and it would be a formal recognition for his influence on rugby and his role in promoting unity across South Africa.

Rassie Erasmus reacts during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and South Africa at Stade de France on November 08. Image: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

President Ramaphosa will present the South African rugby coach with the Order of Ikhamanga at an investiture ceremony scheduled for 19 May, 2026.

Why Erasmus is set to be honoured

The news was confirmed on Thursday by Phindile Baleni, who revealed that Erasmus forms part of a group of 40 honourees for this year. The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South Africans who have achieved distinction in areas such as sport, arts, culture and journalism.

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Baleni commended Erasmus for the influence he has had both within rugby and beyond during the Springboks’ successful era.

“He has provided inspirational leadership in local and international rugby, guiding the Springboks to multiple Rugby World Cup victories,” she said.

She added that the team’s achievements on the field have helped strengthen social unity in South Africa while enhancing the country’s standing globally.

The Order is presented across three distinct classes:

Class 1 – Gold

Class 2 – Silver

Class 3 – Bronze

Erasmus' achievement with Springboks

Erasmus played a key role in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup successes in 2019 and 2023, with the Springboks becoming the first team to secure four world titles.

He also led the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby Championship, with the team also going unbeaten during the end-of-year tour in 2025.

Rassie Erasmus during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa in Cardiff. Photo: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

The national orders he is set to receive are awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions toward fostering a democratic and united South Africa. Given what Rassie has done for the South African national rugby team, he is more deserving of the national honour.

The recognition comes at a time when South African rugby continues to enjoy an era of remarkable success and consistent excellence.

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi was also awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in 2023 before leading the Boks to another World Cup triumph in France.

Here is what rugby fans are saying on social media about Erasmus being awarded the Order of Ikhamanga.

Martin Smith said:

"Well deserved, Rassie. Next, we're going to crown you King of the Republic."

Cyril van Zyl shared:

"Hope that comes with a big check."

Gaius Mycaelis Caesar wrote:

"Need a stadium named after him... also for Joost."

Linda Witthuhn Armstrong commented:

"He deserves it. At long last! Congratulations, Rassie. ❤️🏉."

Hlathi Hlathi reacted:

"It was last year when I was saying Rassie deserved such an honour. I'm happy because they are not deaf; they heard my wishes."

Kallie Freysen added:

"Hail, hail, hail... Let's see what happens this year. Test series against the men in black. The wheat is going to be separated from the chaff."

Erasmus expresses confidence in squad depth

Briefly News also reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the game plan the team wants to implement.

Source: Briefly News