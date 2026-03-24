The Free State Rugby Union has formally begun a retrenchment process that could see up to a dozen staff members lose their jobs as financial pressures deepen

A recent financial rescue by local businessmen was not enough to prevent cost-cutting measures, with the union still battling years of losses and mounting debt

While players remain unaffected for now, the decision exposes how serious the situation has become at one of South Africa’s most respected rugby structures

A top South African rugby union is grappling with serious financial challenges, with reports confirming that it has officially begun a retrenchment process.

Cheetahs rugby club faces retrenchments.Image:@cheetahs

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, the Free State Rugby Union is taking steps to stabilise its finances. A letter dated 18 March was issued to staff in terms of Section 189(3) of the Labour Relations Act, formally notifying them of a proposed consultative meeting scheduled for 27 March.

Reports indicate that up to 12 employees could be affected if the process proceeds. However, the Free State Cheetahs’ 41 contracted players are not part of the retrenchment plan. This follows developments in February when a consortium of more than 10 Free State businessmen intervened to prevent the union from collapsing financially.

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Free State Rugby Union faces financial struggles

The union has been under significant financial strain, with debts running into millions of rand. At one point, it was forced to borrow money to meet salary obligations.

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The letter states that the union has been operating at a loss for the past five years. Despite implementing various cost-cutting measures, these efforts have not been enough to reverse its financial situation. The document outlines several reasons for the proposed retrenchments, describing them as a last resort to ensure long-term sustainability.

It also indicates that some roles within the organisation have become redundant, while other responsibilities may be absorbed by remaining staff as part of a more streamlined structure.

Cheetahs Rugby Club has produced a huge number of Springboks players in recent years. Image:@cheetahs

Source: Getty Images

Cheetahs legacy: Producing Springboks talent from Free State

Based at Free State Stadium, the Cheetahs have long been one of South Africa’s most important rugby development pipelines, producing players who have gone on to represent the Springboks at the highest level.

Notable players developed by the Cheetahs include Os du Randt, a double Rugby World Cup winner in 1995 and 2007; Bismarck du Plessis, regarded as one of the most dominant hookers of his era; and Jannie du Plessis, a long-serving Springbok front-rower.

The list also features Juan Smith, a key figure in the 2007 World Cup triumph; Ruan Pienaar, known for his versatility; and Francois Steyn, a two-time World Cup winner in 2007 and 2019. More recent names include Tendai Mtawarira, famously known as “The Beast” and part of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad; Ox Nche, a current Springbok and double World Cup winner; and Oupa Mohoje, a consistent presence in national squads.

While the Cheetahs may not have the same financial resources as unions such as the Bulls or Stormers, they have consistently produced resilient, high-quality players and continue to play a vital role in South African rugby development.

Ex-Junior Bok secures 3-year deal

Briefly News previously reported that Benetton have secured the services of Sharks fly-half Jean Smith on a three-year contract ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season, bringing the 22-year-old back to familiar surroundings in Treviso.

He previously came through the Benetton academy system while his father, Franco Smith, was based in northern Italy

Source: Briefly News