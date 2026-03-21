A former PSL defender is turning heads after quietly building a successful life away from football through agriculture

Social media glimpses of his livestock operation sparked widespread praise and curiosity about his post-career hustle

His move reflects a growing trend of South African players investing in farming as a long-term financial safety net

Former Kgotso Moleko has made a smooth transition from football to farming, and early signs suggest it is paying off.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Kgotso Moleko has now moved into farming. Image:Shiraaz Mohamed

Source: Getty Images

The former Kaizer Chiefs nearly a decade at Chiefs before joining AmaZulu FC in 2021, has largely kept his private life out of the public eye. He is reportedly earning well from agriculture, showing there is life beyond the pitch for players who plan.

Moleko shifts focus from football to farming

Moleko, who spent nearly a decade at Chiefs before joining AmaZulu FC in 2021, has largely kept his private life out of the public eye. That changed recently when he shared glimpses of his farming business on social media. The posts, which were later deleted, revealed a well-established operation that includes sheep and pig farming.

Fans quickly took notice of what appears to be a thriving farm, reportedly based in the Free State. His progress highlights how agriculture can offer a solid and profitable path for athletes looking beyond their playing careers.

Farming gains popularity among PSL players

Farming is fast becoming a preferred investment among South African footballers, with several players exploring agriculture as a long-term income stream. Among them is Andile Jali, the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, who owns a livestock farm in Gqeberha. Bongani Zungu has also drawn attention after sharing his involvement in Ankole cattle farming while at AmaZulu.

Moleko began his professional journey at Bloemfontein Celtic, rising through the ranks before joining Kaizer Chiefs in 2012. He went on to become a reliable squad player, making more than 70 appearances before his move to AmaZulu.

See pictures of Moleko's farming on X below:

His decision to invest in farming reflects a growing shift among athletes who are securing their futures outside football. With careers often cut short by injuries or form, more players are turning to stable industries that can sustain them long after retirement.

Moleko’s success raises an important question about whether more athletes should consider agriculture as a secondary source of income.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Kgotso Moleko during his playing days. Image: ANESH DEBIKY

Source: Getty Images

Farming offers stability and long-term returns, making it an attractive option for those looking to preserve their wealth. Many fans and observers have praised Moleko for his move. One social media user noted that it is encouraging to see professional footballers investing in business ventures beyond sport. Another highlighted how Moleko has combined passion with purpose by building a lifestyle rooted in agriculture.

Supporters on Facebook echoed similar sentiments, describing his decision as a smart and sustainable investment, and one that younger players should learn from. According to a 2020 PayScale analysis, the average farmer in South Africa earns around R280,000 in annual profit, underlining the potential of the sector.

Former Orlando Pirates star shows off new Hilux

Briefly News previously reported that former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani "Bibo" Ntshumayelo is making headlines for his latest personal milestones, including a new vehicle and the completion of a long-term home project.

Fans have been raving online as the ex-midfielder gives a glimpse into life after professional football.

Source: Briefly News