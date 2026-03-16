A former Premier Soccer League star player has successfully rebuilt his life after a challenging period, impressing fans with his achievements off the pitch

His recent milestones include acquiring a luxury vehicle and completing a major personal project that has captured widespread attention

Supporters are celebrating not just his material successes but also his resilience and positive transition into life after football

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Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani "Bibo" Ntshumayelo is making headlines for his latest personal milestones, including a new vehicle and the completion of a long-term home project. Fans have been raving online as the ex-midfielder gives a glimpse into life after professional football.

Al-Ahly midfielder Shehab El-Din Ahmed fights for the ball against the then Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo during their CAF Champions League football match. Image: MOHAMED ABDOU

Source: Getty Images

Ntshumayelo, who has also played for SuperSport United and earned three caps for Bafana Bafana, has been documenting his journey on TikTok, where he has built a following of over 16,000 fans. From construction updates to lifestyle posts, the former midfielder has been sharing his life beyond the pitch, showing a successful transition into post-playing ventures.

New Toyota Hilux and Mansion Project Captivate Fans

Recently, Ntshumayelo revealed his new Toyota Hilux Legend 55, a special South African anniversary edition celebrating 55 years of the Hilux nameplate. The rugged pickup features a 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine and is available in various trims, with the top-spec 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Double Cab automatic priced between approximately R935,900 and R945,300.

Watch the clip below:

Fans quickly reacted to his new ride across TikTok, Instagram, and X, praising Ntshumayelo’s achievements and celebrating his post-football success. Alongside the car, his nearly complete home renovation in Johannesburg has drawn attention online, with followers impressed by the scale of the property project. The former midfielder has shared progress clips over the years, giving fans an exclusive look at the transformation of his mansion in Gauteng.

@mshananaz) tweeted:

"This guy supported his father to become a medical doctor. After that, his father returned the favour and even paid his bills when he was suspended."

@NoloUnited) said:

"This is beautiful, considering how he was made fun of when they said he was a struggling former pro footballer."

@Mnqobi_Gcwabe) added:

"I know he won against SAFA or FIFA for handing down a sentence that was not in their constitution for his doping case. He must have sued for consequential damages and got a hefty payout. Plus, neTyma lakhe works as a doctor. If he dies, boy is left with amaMetre 😂."

@Almighty_Spoko) shared:

"Awu, Bibo Bafwethu 💯👊🏾🔥 It's great seeing former soccer players prospering."

@Mykhel_G) tweeted:

"Good to see that he turned his life around after playing for the badge."

@ZakheleZack) wrote:

"I'm really proud of this brother who managed to dust himself off and rebuild his life after that long football ban."

@MthWelcome) commented:

"Happy for him after his painful exit at my Pirates. But I am curious about how he is making this money 😎."

@msi_ncilashe) added:

"It's beautiful seeing retired SA footballers still holding it down after football."

Watch the reel below:

Ntshumayelo continues to stay connected to football as well, frequently co-hosting the Trap and Pass Podcast on YouTube, where he offers insights and commentary on the local game. His latest personal milestones show a thriving life beyond the professional pitch.

Watch the clip of the mansion below:

Ntshumayelo, recognised for his calm presence in midfield, enjoyed a notable spell at Orlando Pirates between 2011 and 2016. He played an important role during his time at the club, helping the Buccaneers lift the PSL title in the 2011–12 season and featuring in several domestic cup finals, including the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

Ntshumayelo’s ability to control the tempo of matches and break up opposition play earned him admiration from both teammates and supporters. Although his career later faced setbacks, including a suspension in 2016, his impact at Pirates remains a significant chapter of his football journey.

Former Orlando Pirates star players Thandani Ntshumayelo and Siyabonga Sangweni (R) during the first final of the 2015 CAF - Confederation of African Football Cup match. Image: GORDON HARNOLS

Source: Getty Images

Inside Andile Jali’s R17 million mansion

Briefly News has reported that Andile Jali, the well-known former Mamelodi Sundowns player, resides in an opulent mansion worth R17 million in the Eastern Cape.

This modern two-story home boasts a stylish black and silver interior, large mirrors, and a serene outdoor area complete with a duck pond.

Source: Briefly News