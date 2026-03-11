The Cape Town sporting community is mourning the loss of a well-known amateur athlete who was active across several local sports circles

Friends and teammates have taken to social media to share emotional tributes, remembering his warmth, humour and commitment to sport

His passing has united cyclists, cricketers and hockey players in grief as they reflect on the life of a man described as a true sports lover

Mike Wilson, the much-loved Cape Town cyclist who lost his life on Sunday, 8 March 2026, during the 109 km Cape Town Cycle Tour, has been remembered as a multi-talented sportsman whose passion for sport touched many lives.

The late Mike Wilson poses for a picture with the hockey club members. Image:@FCA

Source: Facebook

Wilson died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest before he could finish the race. His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media from friends, teammates and members of the wider sporting community.

Cricket community pays tribute to Wilson

Apart from being an avid cyclist, Wilson was also an amateur cricketer and a member of a social cricket team in Cape Town affiliated with the Friendly Cricketers Association of Cape Town.

According to a Facebook post shared by the association, Wilson had originally been scheduled to play in an FCA match for the Batts against the Scorpions. However, he secured a late entry into the Cape Town Cycle Tour and opted to take part in the iconic race instead. Teammates described him as a dependable player and a popular figure within the club.

Several tributes shared online reflected the deep impact he had on those who knew him.

West Coast Rollers wrote:

"Devastating news! One of the guys who perfectly encapsulated what playing in the FCA is all about. A lekka guy on the field and a braaier par excellence off it. Rest easy, Mike, we'll miss the banter."

Ian Van Riel added:

''Will be missed by all who knew him and had the privilege to compete against him, but mostly just the kindness and warmth he always added. RIP Mike. We will definitely miss our encounters."

Mike Wilson, alongside his cricket club, the Batts. Image:@FCA

Source: Facebook

Tributes show Wilson’s love for cricket and hockey

Other messages revealed that Wilson was also involved in hockey, having played for the Pinelands Hockey Club Masters side.

Brian Smith wrote:

"Very sad! He played many games for the Pinelands Hockey Club Masters side."

Brian John Kennedy added:

"Terrible news. He was always so friendly. Will miss our talks after the game. RIP. Condolences to his loved ones and cricket family."

Llewellyn Byrne shared:

"We were blown away in disbelief and filled with great sadness when we heard yesterday. RIP Mike. Your great big sunny smile will be sorely missed. Let us know how the pitches play up there. Till we meet again. Condolences to Mike's family."

Dai Rollinson also paid tribute, writing:

"My heart is so heavy at this news. There are not enough words to describe how incredible he was. His soul was beautiful inside and out. Rest beautifully, easy, Mike."

Wilson’s funeral will be held on 21 March in Valley Close, Bel Ombre, in Cape Town.

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

