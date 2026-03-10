A respected Argentine rugby player has died after suffering a medical emergency during a pre-season training session, leaving teammates and the wider rugby community in shock

The 42-year-old collapsed on the field during training and was rushed to the hospital, but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful

Tributes have poured in from his club, teammates, and local sports figures, who remembered him as a passionate player and a valued member of the rugby community

Tragedy struck a rugby pre-season training camp when a star player collapsed during a session and lost his life in Argentina. The rugby world is still in disbelief following the news of the untimely death of Juan Manuel Perillo on Sunday, 8 March 2026.

Perillo played for Los Espinillos, a club based in the city of Concordia. Reports from Wales Online state that the 42-year-old collapsed before striking his head severely. His teammates immediately called for medical assistance.

According to Radio Mitre, an ambulance arrived at the scene, and Perillo was treated by medics at the training ground. CPR was administered before he was taken to Delicia Concepción Masvernat Hospital for further medical attention. Attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him on the way to the hospital were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead shortly after arrival.

Rugby community mourns Juan Manuel Perillo

A local sports broadcaster, 3200 Deportes, wrote on Instagram that it had learned with profound sadness of the passing of Juan Manuel Perillo, a player for Los Espinillos, adding that the loss had deeply affected the sports community in Concordia.

The broadcaster explained that Perillo had been taking part in pre-season training at San Carlos Park when he suffered a medical emergency that ultimately led to his death. It also noted that the rugby player was well-loved within the club and among his teammates, highlighting that he had been a champion of the Provincial Tournament, an achievement that remained part of the club’s history.

It further added that those who had played alongside him remembered him as a dedicated player on the field and a great teammate off it, saying his passing had brought deep sorrow to his family, friends, and the wider local rugby community.

Tributes pour in after Argentina training tragedy

His club, Los Espinillos, also paid tribute to the late player.

“With deep sorrow, we bid farewell to Juan Manuel Perillo, a player of our club,” the club said in a social media statement.

“We respectfully and affectionately accompany his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

In separate rugby tragedies in 2026, former England national rugby union team player Matt Salter passed away on Saturday, 7 March. Meanwhile, young rugby player Will Allen also died at the age of 23 after being involved in a tragic accident.

