A Pretoria motorbike rider, Jason Kilian, was seriously injured during a charity ride raising funds for fire victims

The Epic Ride aimed to cover 4,800 km in three days to support the Hero Burn Foundation

Kilian is currently stable in the hospital, receiving medical care after a head injury, with no fractures reported

A 48-year-old motorbike rider from Pretoria, Jason Kilian, suffered serious injuries on Saturday, 7 March 2026, during a charity ride he was participating in for a fundraising campaign with Modderbok Adventures. The ride was intended to raise funds for fire victims, aiming to support people affected by recent fires and provide relief and aid.

Reports by Rekord said Kilian was fighting for his life in the hospital following the near-tragic crash. He was on his way to the end of the Epic Ride when tragedy struck. Emergency services arrived promptly, and he was initially taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a private facility for further medical attention.

Epic ride: Ambitious charity challenge

The Epic Ride was Kilian’s ambitious project, designed for him to ride approximately 3,000 miles (4,800 km) over three days, to raise R250,000 for the Hero Burn Foundation. The organisation was founded to help burn survivors and their families across South Africa. Kilian had roughly 1,000 km left in the ride when the crash occurred near Carnarvon.

Kilian, who is also a tour guide, had been widely recognised for his dedication to charity and adventure projects.

Update on Kilian’s condition

An update shared on Facebook by the Hero Burn Foundation confirmed that Kilian was in stable condition. The post explained that an MRI scan had been completed in the early hours of Sunday, 8 March, and that he was currently sedated and on ventilator support, but breathing spontaneously.

“Good morning, everyone,

The hospital contacted me early this morning with an update on Jason. He had a good night and is stable. Jason did well during the air transfer last night, and an MRI was completed in the early hours of this morning. He is currently fully sedated and on a ventilator for support, but he is breathing on his own. His vital signs are looking good. His blood pressure is slightly low, which is expected due to sedation.

An update by Hero Burn Foundation said Jason Kilian was on a ventilator. Image@jasonkilian

Source: Facebook

Jason has a wonderful, caring male nurse looking after him, and the medical team is taking very good care of him. The neurosurgeon will still contact me during the day. I will share another update once I have spoken to him and have more information regarding the MRI results. Jason has no fractures, which we are very grateful for. The doctors are currently focusing on his head injury.

Jason is one of the most resilient people I know. He is strong, and he is fighting. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages, prayers, and support for Jason and his family. Jason is deeply loved by so many for the way he lives his life, always giving, always helping, and always showing up for others. Now it is our turn to show up for him. Please keep the prayers coming.”

Another young motorbike rider is recovering from a near-fatal accident in Stellenbosch last week. South Africa also recently lost a young rugby talent, Jude Stewart, a much-loved student at a Johannesburg school.

